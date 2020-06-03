Gov. Jared Polis modified the state’s “Safer-at-Home” guidelines Monday, affording the public to enjoy the outdoors in small gatherings while maintaining proper social distancing as the state continues restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. During Tuesday’s press conference, Polis discussed details of the new guidelines along with his concerns about the public health risk.
The amended order transitions the state to what Polis calls “Safer-at-Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors.” The new order will remain in effect until July 1.
As of June 1, the updated order permits:
· Playgrounds and swimming pools can open at a limited capacity
· Short-term rentals can reopen
During Tuesday’s press conference, Polis noted that despite the downward trend in the average number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, there is concern about a second wave.
“Of course we are concerned that Coloradans need to keep up the mask wearing and the social distancing so that we can stabilize the situation and avoid overrunning our hospitals in another wave,” he said.
Part of that effort means continued use of masks and following social distancing. Still, Polis said it’s important for Coloradans to enjoy the outdoors, but in doing so, we need to be safe.
“Colorado is blessed with millions of acres of accessible land — state, local, federal and it is relatively safe to be away from others in the great outdoors in our beautiful June weather,” he said.
As part of staying safe in Colorado amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Polis discussed the four levels of risk: lowest risk (staying home), moderate risk (outdoor activities), higher risk (outdoor gatherings) and highest risk (indoor gatherings).
The order allows youth and adult sports leagues to resume in groups up to 25 people, which Polis said falls into the category of moderate risk. Following that announcement, Polis addressed why organized leagues are allowed to resume due to tracing purposes.
“It’s better from a contact tracing perspective, meaning when somebody contracts coronavirus in a league, and unfortunately I'm using the word when not if because it is a near certainty with all the youth and adult sports across our state there will be incidents of coronavirus...When somebody contract coronavirus, it’s relatively easy with an organized sport to contact teammates as well as opposing teams that may have encountered that person during their period where they were contagious, so they too can be tested and isolated, if necessary,” Polis said.
Within the order, the governor calls on the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to release draft guidance on gatherings at houses of worship, outdoor recreation, personal recreation and modifications for child care and personal services guidance.
Detailed within the draft guidelines are plans to reopen recreational facilities at a limited capacity. Within the draft guidelines:
· Swimming pools can reopen up to 50% capacity or up to 50 people
· Personal training groups can resume in groups of four or fewer
· Groups of 10 people can recreate indoors within a room, should people be able to remain 6 feet apart, unless the county variance allows for expanded capacity
· Youth and adult sports leagues can compete in groups of up to 25 people in an outdoor place
Tony Bohling, Delta Parks Manager, said the new guidelines set to come out Thursday will not change how they are operating right now since some of the new guidelines match language within the county’s variance.
“I don’t think we’ll change anything,” Bohling said. “Our playgrounds have never been closed and we have never had a limit on people in our pickleball or tennis courts.”
He added that the parks have been a place for the public to clear their heads throughout the pandemic.
“There were people walking, fishing and playing disc golf to just keep their heads clear,” he said. “The entire time that was happening, people were doing a great job of respecting space in the parks especially and along the trails.”
When the community chooses to recreate within the local parks, Bohlings encourages them to maintain social distancing and wear a mask if they wish.
He added, “I think our community has done a great job not having a spread and that’s a testament to all of us.”
Throughout the pandemic, Bohling said the parks’ restroom facilities have been closed and will remain closed.
“We’re not going to open up restrooms until we get the all clear,” he said. “Just in Confluence Park, we have six sets of restrooms. I just don’t have the staff to keep them maintained.”
The new guidelines say to clean frequently touched areas often, which Bohling said is where it gets frustrating, since cleaning a playground can be an extensive process.
While loosening restrictions to allow Coloradans to enjoy the great outdoors, Polis also spoke about his concerns for public health amid protests as people across the state make a statement against police brutality following the in-custody death of Minneapolis man George Floyd on May 25.
“To those who are peacefully protesting, I want you to know, I see you, I hear you, I grieve with you, and most importantly, I want to work with you,” Polis said.
In addition to acknowledging citizens’ rights to protest, despite COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, he expressed concern that such large gatherings could lead to a coronavirus outbreak.
“One of my greatest fears in watching the events over the last weekend is that so many people gathering in one place together will increase the spread of coronavirus across our nation and here in Colorado,” the governor said.
Karen Sherman Perez, who participated in a stand in solidarity Tuesday, said she shares Gov. Polis’ concerns about seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“I share similar concerns with Gov. Polis about the possibility of increased COVID-19 infections due to public gatherings in response to the death of George Floyd,” she said. “I do, however, feel that if individuals wear masks and try to maintain social distancing and have limited contact with others, that people have the right to gather and express their opinions.”
During Tuesday’s evening protest, a large group of roughly 200 people gathered at Demoret Park at the corner of Main St. and Townsend Ave., where Perez said she saw many people wearing masks to protect themselves and others.
“I only saw one person who was not wearing a mask,” Perez said. “Of course that is not to say that there isn't risk involved. These are challenging times that we are facing and it's important that people have the opportunity to exercise their first amendment rights. I am more likely to participate in such events if folks are wearing a mask to protect me and others.”
Similar to public input sought for restaurants to reopen, CDPHE solicited input from stakeholders on the draft guidance. Final versions will be released Thursday, June 4.
As restrictions lessen, Polis continues to encourage Coloradans with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.
“Testing is free, easy and quick at 47 state-supported, community testing sites across the state,” the governor said.
Testing information can be found on the CDPHE’s website.
