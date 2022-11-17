Polis presents requests to Legislature’s budget writers; lawmakers question governor on education spending plan

A view of the Colorado Capitol on Sept. 30, 2022. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

As Gov. Jared Polis presented his budget request to the Colorado Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday, members pressed him on its sustainability and compatibility with prior commitments.

His budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year requests $46 billion in spending, including a $16.7 billion general fund request. It requests 15% in reserves.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?