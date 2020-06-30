After signing House Bill 1422 last week, which helps food pantries receive healthy and nutritional supplies from Colorado farmers, Polis signed an additional bill aimed to help the food industry.
Last Friday, Gov. Jared Polis signed bill SB 20-090, to limit liability for food donations to nonprofit organizations. The bill, introduced on Jan. 13, was primarily sponsored by Reps. Daneya Esgar and Brianna Titone, and Sen. Faith Winter.
Current law provides limited protection from civil or criminal liability to retail food establishments and nonprofits when they donate food to food pantries for use or distribution to those in need. The new bill extends protections to correctional facilities, hospitals, school districts, and farmers.
The bill also encourages those entities to donate wholesome food to one or more local nonprofit organizations.
No distributor is liable for damages, and the exemption from civil action does not apply to reckless donations that result in injury to recipients of the donated food.
The Shepherd’s Hand and Region 10 experienced an increased demand for food last month. By partnering with Divot’s, Backstreet Bagel, and All Points Transit, Region 10 was able to keep up with demand.
Shepherd’s Hand, too, was able to meet demand, said founder Garey Martinez, due to strong food supply. In particular, Shepherd’s Hand kept receiving food donations from a variety of sources. The new bill could further strengthen outreach with a new blend of resources.
Both organizations saw an increase in the number of volunteers, which increasingly helped the process, Martinez said.
With the new bill, it’s likely the nonprofits could see an increase in food donations, which should allow them to feed more people in the community if needed.
Pivotal timing for food banks, farms, and food organizations
With the bill extending to different facilities for the distribution of donations, the timing could help keep food banks stocked, a must as organizations feed more people due to demand.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, within its Consumer Price Index Summary, the index for food rose by 0.7% in May, and food away from home rose 0.04%.
In addition, food at home rose by 1% in May, signaling an increase across the board in the cost of goods.
Specifically, food at home saw an increase mostly due to the 3.7% rise in the index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs. The beef index itself rose 10.8% in May, its largest ever increase.
All the increases reflect the change in price paid by consumers for goods and services. The unemployed and people who are retired are taken into consideration when the index is conducted.
With the unemployment rate reaching the tens of millions, food insecurity becomes more and more of a possibility for many individuals and families. And with a steady increase in pricing, donations become crucial for those in need.
Polis extends separate executive order
Polis on Monday extended an executive order allowing food trucks to operate at rest stops in Colorado, including a few locations on the Western Slope (Rifle and Cortez). The order was extended for 30 days, and helps give food truck operators a chance to serve prepared food to truck drivers.
