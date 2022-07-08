Polis: States taking aim at abortion access won’t have Colorado’s help

Colorado will not cooperate with other states that seek to punish professionals who provide reproductive care in the state, nor will it cooperate with civil and criminal cases in other states related to “health decisions that are legal in Colorado.”
Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday, July 6, issued an executive order directing the Department of Regulatory Affairs not to take disciplinary action against professional licenses for providing or seeking reproductive health care here or in any other state.
The order follows the controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which on June 24 reversed Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, remanding the question of abortion rights to individual states.
In wake of the decision, several states are poised to enact, or already have enacted, “trigger laws” banning abortion outright, or curtailing the procedure.
Other states, like Colorado, have pledged to fight for abortion rights and access amid fears that states would pass laws to punish out-of-state providers, or even their residents who leave the state for an abortion.
“Colorado is committed to protecting access to reproductive health care. No one who is lawfully providing, assisting, seeking, or obtaining reproductive health care in Colorado should be subject to legal liability or professional sanctions in Colorado or any other state, nor will Colorado cooperate with criminal or civil investigations for actions that are fully legal in our state,” Polis said in his order.
“ … I will exercise the full extent of my discretion to decline requests for the arrest, surrender, or extradition of any person charged with a criminal violation of a law of another state where the violation alleged involves the provision of, assistance with, securing of, or receipt of reproductive health care, unless the acts forming the basis of the prosecution of the crime charged would also constitute a criminal offense under Colorado law.”
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said Roe’s reversal put the state in a new position when it comes to protecting reproductive rights and he must now consider the possibility that other states might seek to prosecute people for obtaining or providing an abortion in Colorado.
Weiser likened that scenario to someone from Utah traveling to Nevada to gamble or hire a sex worker, or to a Nebraska resident coming here and smoking marijuana — and then their home states attempting to hold them liable.
“Up until now, the thought that would happen was never something that’s been on the table. That issue will get litigated up to the Supreme Court,” Weiser told the Montrose Daily Press last week.
The right to interstate travel is considered to be constitutionally protected, Weiser noted, also noting Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion in Dobbs.
Kavanaugh wrote: “May a state bar a resident of that state from traveling to another state to obtain an abortion? In my view, the answer is no, based on the constitutional right to interstate travel.”
Weiser also weighed in on whether restricting interstate travel based on abortion would place a different or undue burden on women than on men in exercising a constitutional right.
“You have just captured Justice (Ruth Bader) Ginsburg on abortion rights, that efforts to deny access to abortion services leave women in an unequal position to men. There’s a lot the Supreme Court didn’t think about,” Weiser said.
Because of Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion in Dobbs, Weiser said he is also concerned about other rights.
Thomas in the opinion took aim at “substantive due process,” by which courts protect certain rights even if not explicitly stated in the Constitution. He said SCOTUS should reconsider all of its substantive due process precedents, including those that protected contraception access (Griswold v. Connecticut), recognized same-sex marriages (Obergefell v. Hodges), and which found states cannot punish private, consensual sex acts between adults of the same sex (Lawrence v. Texas).
Dobbs, however, “concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right,” Justice Samuel Alito said, in writing for the majority.
Weiser remains concerned in light of Thomas’ concurring opinion.
“ … The issues that are going to be raised now will include in-vitro fertilization, birth-control, marriage equality, and Justice Thomas acknowledged that in his concurrence, suggesting this was now on the table,” Weiser said.
“It’s going to be a time that’s somewhat unsettled. There’s going to be a lot of legal uncertainty; there will be a lot of litigation. In Colorado, my commitment will be to to keep protecting our rights and we do have a law that protects reproductive rights in Colorado, so we’re not a blank slate.”
Abortion was decriminalized in Colorado in 1967, six years before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Polis’ executive order comes a few months after he signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act into law. That law further codified abortion rights in Colorado: under it, everyone’s right to use or refuse contraception is protected, as is the right to continue or terminate a pregnancy.
State and local public entities cannot deny benefits, services, information or facilities based on a person exercising the above rights. The law also precludes prosecuting individuals’ “right to act or refrain from acting during an individual’s own pregnancy based on the potential, actual or perceived impact on the pregnancy, the pregnancy’s outcomes, or on the pregnant individual’s health.”
The act also states that a fertilized egg, embryo or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights under statute.
“It did all of the things that he (Polis) is saying,” state Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, said. “I’m not sure what he’s getting at in regards to the executive order, but Colorado passed that bill in April. They passed it in case Roe was overturned. I think that’s all politics, because (bill) opened things up in Colorado. That’s why they passed it.”
Kevin Kuns, the Montrose Democrat seeking to unseat Catlin for House District 58 this fall, said he was still studying the executive order and how it matched up with existing state law.
“Governor Polis’ executive order on reproductive rights reflects the importance that Colorado places on human rights and the civil rights of every woman who comes to Colorado to address her reproductive options,” he said.
Polis in the executive order said other states’ trigger laws threaten freedoms and pose “a threat to the people of Colorado to the extent that other states may seek to infringe on essential rights protected by Colorado law, and impose criminal penalties or civil liability for conduct that is now outlawed in other states, but remains legal in Colorado.”
The fears about cross-border prosecution attempts between states may be overblown, Catlin said.
“I don’t know that that’s going to happen. The landscape is pretty rugged right now. Nobody knows what anyone else is going to do. That seems like a stretch to me, to be prosecuted for that,” he said.
“It’s (abortion) a volatile issue for people on both sides.”
Weiser said the state will protect the rights of people who come here, as well as the rights of medical providers in Colorado.
“If any state wants to engage in efforts to undermine our providers or to (interfere) with travel, we’re going to fight them,” he said.
“I still do look at the long view and I believe we will get through it, and we will be able to defend these rights successfully, but it’s going to be a lot of litigation, uncertainty and pain before then.”
