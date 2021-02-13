Polis urges Coloradans to stay vigilant ahead of holiday weekend

Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, and more Coloradans are receiving vaccines daily, but that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over, Gov. Jared Polis warned during a press conference Friday.
The state reported 430 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 5,568 Coloradans have died from COVID.
In Montrose County, according to state numbers Friday, 51 have died and 3,133 positive cases have been recorded. Friday’s case numbers were up by 10 over Thursday’s.
Polis acknowledged the loss of loved ones, but also voiced excitement about the successful vaccination of more people in Colorado’s most vulnerable age groups. Across the state, 616,000 first doses of vaccines have been administered and 271,000 second doses have been administered, Polis said Friday.
In Montrose County on Wednesday alone, about 1,400 doses of Moderna’s vaccine were administered.
“As of this morning, the vaccines continue to be rapidly rolled out,” Polis said Friday. “I’m proud to say that we’ve already vaccinated with at least one dose 302,338 Coloradans age 70 and older. That brings us more than three-fourths of the way to our goal of vaccinating 70% of people ages 70 and older.”
Currently, the state is at 77% of its goal of 70%, but Polis noted this figure is not a cap.
“By the way, we don’t want to stop at 70%,” he said. “I really hope that especially for people 70 and up that we get in that 80 to 90% vaccination range. This is a floor, not a ceiling.”
The state also reported 35,618 people ages 65 to 69 have received the vaccine.
“I’m very proud of the trajectory Colorado is on and the stabilization in COVID rates,” he said.
Earlier this week, the Biden Administration announced Colorado would be receiving an additional 9,000 COVID doses each week for the next three weeks. The administration also announced this week it will have enough COVID vaccines to vaccinate every American who wants it by the end of summer.
There has been news about seeing an increased production of vaccines, but Polis said the state has not received exact numbers yet on a ramp up of vaccines.
“While we read about the likely increase in doses over March and April, we’ve heard nothing substantial,” he said. “The minute we do, we make that available to you (media) and the people of Colorado as soon as we get a meaningful number with respect to the future flow of vaccines.”
However, the state is hopeful that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be approved soon for emergency use authorization.
“The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is assembling their committee the last week of February, so the vaccine could be approved as early as the first week in March, but we don’t know yet,” Polis said.
This one-dose vaccination does not require special freezers for storage and would be a welcomed addition to combatting the spread, Polis said.
According to findings released about the new vaccine, it was 66% effective at preventing moderate and severe disease four weeks after being administered. In the trial it was 72% effective when administered to patients in the United States.
The company said it would be able to develop and deliver 100 million doses to the U.S. by the end of June.
Polis urged Coloradans to remain diligent in following COVID-19 safety protocols, such as wearing face coverings, social distancing and limiting contact with other people outside individual households, especially ahead of the holiday weekend.
“We all know we are not out of the woods yet,” Polis said. “The pandemic is not yet over. The public health crisis remains with us.
“We don’t want to stop running with the end of the marathon in sight,” he added. “Every day more and more Coloradans are vaccinated and gain protection, combined with the successful efforts to suppress the transmission of the virus means that we will be able to build back strong and even better and quickly.”
Part of coming back stronger begins next week as the Legislature gavels in for the start of the session. Lawmakers paused their work for nearly a month after convening for three days to swear in new members and pass several COVID-19 relief bills last month. Polis is looking at this session as an opportunity to jump start Colorado’s economy.
“There’s really a historic once-in-a-generation opportunity to not just build back stronger and more equitably than before the pandemic, but to fundamentally reimagine Colorado’s future and really creating a more amazing place where we can thrive,” he said.
Polis mentioned some of the priorities the legislature will focus on revolve around the state’s economic recovery and helping Coloradans rebound from the pandemic. He also shared ideas to support small businesses, modernize broadband, wildlife crossings, highways and roads, invest in main street revitalization projects and make state parks attract Coloradans and people from across the country.
With the end of the pandemic in sight, Polis said he looks forward to collaborating with Republican and Democrats this legislative session to boost Colorado’s economy and support Coloradans from the challenges perpetuated by the COVID-19 restrictions.
Montrose County continues vaccinating people in Phase 1.B.1 and the school district has begun vaccinating educators.
Montrose County is accepting preregistrations for individuals eligible under Phase 1.B.2 — those ages 65 — 69; child care workers in licensed programs and those in the executive and judicial branches of state government. Criteria for the phases eligible for preregistration can be found at montrosecountyjic.com.
Follow instructions for preregistering. People who do not meet the criteria should not attempt to preregister. People without internet access can contact Montrose County Public Health at 970-252-4545 to preregister. Do not call this number to check placement in the vaccine line; it is not possible for public health to provide this information.
The county is for now not directly providing county-level COVID-19 statistics. Instead, at montrosecountyjic.com, click the “State Data” button. For a quick list, click the box “Cases and deaths by county.” For more data, click the “CDPHE Open Data Portal” button, then “CDPHE COVID19 State-Level Expanded Case Data” to be directed to more links with information.
Montrose County does not conduct COVID-19 testing. However, the Montrose Recreation District is sponsoring a Thursday test site from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the MRD Field House, 25 Colorado Ave. Register at https://mako.exchange/scheduler/selector/?state=CO.
The League of Women Voters and public health are hosting a webinar on the local vaccine rollout, from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
To join the webinar, visit https://zoom.us/j/92767775579, or call 1-669-900-9128. Enter ID 927 6777 5579.
Montrose Daily Press Assistant Editor Katharhynn Heidelberg contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.