Gov. Jared Polis vetoed a bill Tuesday that would have ensured a 10(j) rule is in place — allowing ranchers to use lethal force against wolves to protect livestock — prior to any gray wolves being introduced on the Western Slope ahead of a voter-prescribed December deadline.
Local lawmakers who sponsored the bipartisan Senate Bill 23-256 said it provided the state with valuable resources for managing the wolves, and are disappointed in the veto, one of the first Polis issued this year.
Sen. Perry Will, who represents parts of Montrose County, said he was “baffled” by the governor’s decision.
“Vetoing that bill almost says that the science doesn't matter, the Western Slope doesn’t matter, livestock producers don’t matter,” the senator said.
Will believes it’s not in the best interest of the wolves either, and said if the species is to be introduced, and ranchers and farmers are to get on board, the state needs the proper tools in place to manage the species.
The wolf reintroduction is mandated by Prop 114, a measure Colorado voters approved in 2020, requiring the state to take the necessary measures to introduce gray wolves in Colorado west of the Continental Divide by December of this year. Western Slope voters largely rejected the proposition.
In his veto letter Polis said the bill aimed at managing the reintroduction was “unnecessary,” undermined the will of Colorado voters and could impede collaboration between state and federal agencies with whom the state is already working to secure a 10(j) designation.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, “Under section 10(j), the FWS may designate a population of a listed species as experimental if it will be released into suitable natural habitat outside the species’ current range.”
This rule would allow ranchers and property owners to kill wolves to protect livestock and working animals in immediate danger, and give Colorado Parks and Wildlife more flexibility in managing the species currently classified as endangered.
Republican Rep. Matt Soper of Delta, who also sponsored the bill Polis vetoed, said while the state has already applied for 10(j) from FWS, the designation needs to be in place before paws hit the ground.
Polis said Colorado is already on track to have the designation in place before the end of the year anyway. He said the bill, if passed, could impede collaboration between the state and federal agencies.
“If signed into law, this bill impedes the coordination that has been underway for over two years by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks and Wildlife that includes a one million dollar commitment from the State of Colorado to complete the 10J draft rule and draft environmental impact statement (DEIS). This could also lead to unnecessary delays and revisions to the rule,” he wrote in his veto letter.
But Soper believes the bill provided “insurance” in case the process didn’t work as quickly as expected.
“You plan for the worst outcomes and hope for the best outcomes, and planning for the worst means I want to have an insurance policy,” he said.
However, some advocates believe the bill could have caused an unnecessary delay to the reintroduction process, another concern Polis mentioned in his letter.
Aubyn Royall, Colorado state director for the Humane Society of the United States, released the following statement:
“SB23-256 could have significantly delayed wolf restoration to Colorado. In vetoing this harmful bill, Governor Polis upheld the will of the voters. While it is disappointing that this bill made it through the Colorado General Assembly and to the Governor’s desk, we are relieved that the wolf restoration process can continue without undue delay.”
But Soper questioned this sentiment and said Prop 114 didn’t necessarily require “paws on the ground” by December, rather that the state take all necessary measures to get paws on the ground — including securing 10(j).
He and Will both said they hope the designation will be secured before wolves are reintroduced, but felt this bill would have made it certain.
