Polis vetos wolf bill; Local lawmakers respond

Gov. Jared Polis vetoed a bill on Tuesday that would have ensured a 10(j) rule is in place before the species are reintroduced on the Western Slope(Colorado Parks and Wildlife photo)

Gov. Jared Polis vetoed a bill Tuesday that would have ensured a 10(j) rule is in place — allowing ranchers to use lethal force against wolves to protect livestock — prior to any gray wolves being introduced on the Western Slope ahead of a voter-prescribed December deadline. 

Local lawmakers who sponsored the bipartisan Senate Bill 23-256 said it provided the state with valuable resources for managing the wolves, and are disappointed in the veto, one of the first Polis issued this year.



