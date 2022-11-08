gov. jared Polis

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is running for reelection. 

 (Mike Sweeney for Colorado Newsline)

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis won a second term Tuesday night, handedly defeating his Republican opponent Heidi Ganahl.

As of 8 p.m. on Election Night, Polis had about 61% of the vote and Ganahl had about 37% of the vote with about 31% reporting.



