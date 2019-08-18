Haul your pooch to the outdoor splash pool Aug. 25 to cool off — and help out the Montrose Animal Protection Agency.
The Dog Splash takes place just in advance of the outdoor pool closing for its final seasonal cleaning and closure for the year. Money raised goes to MAPA’s spay-neuter voucher program to help people afford sterilization surgeries for their pets.
“It’s a time where people can take their dogs, on a leash, into the pool. It’s a fun time for humans and their pets to be in the water,” Susan Kroll, co-chair of MAPA’s education committee, said.
The Dog Splash is from 1 - 4 p.m. Aug. 25, at 25 Colorado Ave., the current Montrose Field House and former Aquatic Center, which retains the outdoor splash pool and related features.
Cost is $5 per dog; no charge for humans accompanying dogs. Dogs must be well-behaved, non-aggressive, remain leashed, and their humans must be prepared to clean up after them if necessary.
MAPA’s voucher program pays about 50 percent of spay/neuter surgeries for cats and dogs and can be especially effective if coupled with the Montrose Animal Shelter’s low-cost spay/neuter clinics, Kroll said.
This year, MAPA has disbursed about 700 vouchers; in past years, the number has been as many as 1,200.
The voucher program is designed to help lower-income people afford sterilization surgeries for their animals to cut down on the number of unwanted kittens and puppies that become stray cats and dogs, which, in turn keep breeding and fill shelters.
The city-operated Montrose Animal Shelter — a separate entity from the nonprofit MAPA — does not euthanize adoptable animals for space reasons, but not every shelter is low-kill.
“There’s too many animals that end up being put down,” Kroll said, touting the voucher program. “We don’t see any reason to have an animal born, only to have a short life, or a poor life until such time as it is put down.”
For more information about the Dog Splash or MAPA, call Kroll at 970-249-9780.
