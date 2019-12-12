Montrose County Road and Bridge is closing 5700 Road from Hwy 348 to Fern Road beginning Dec. 16, for culvert replacement. The designated detour route is Fern Road to 5600 Road and will be marked. The closure is expected to last approximately two weeks depending on weather conditions.
For more information about Montrose County Road and Bridge Department, visit the county's website.
