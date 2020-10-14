Students arrive at Montrose High School

An individual in a Montrose High School Cohort B classroom tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Montrose County School District Wednesday.

 (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)

The district's COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) received confirmation of the positive test result and conducted contact tracing. CRT determined that six staff members and 36 students at MHS met the definition of close contact and will need to quarantine and seek free COVID-19 testing.

The person was asymptomatic while on campus, but was still contagious, according to details in the press release. The individual stayed home immediately after developing symptoms.

MCSD worked with Montrose County Public Health to contract trace any staff and students with whom the individual had prolonged close contact. Prior to public notification, MCSD notified all affected individuals.

