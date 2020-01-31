Posse needs trucks and volunteers

Montrose County citizens devoted 4,000 hours last year to saving property and, although it wasn’t always possible, lives.
They did it for free — but the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse still incurs costs and is holding its annual fundraising drive to help with equipment updates and overhead costs.
“They serve our citizens very well in a time of need. they’re an invaluable resource,” Sheriff Gene Lillard said. “We’re very blessed with them.”
Posse members logged just shy of 4,000 hours of work, fighting wildland fires, conducting searches and, sadly, recovering bodies, Mark Rackay, posse director and public information officer, said.
Last May, when a Montrose High School student’s keys and phone were found near the South Canal, more than a dozen posse members deployed, searching for the teen. His body, and that of his dog, was ultimately recovered from the canal.
“That, of course, was not a happy ending. We had nine or 10 members who worked 36 hours nonstop on that,” Rackay said. “That was a real emotional one for everyone.”
The posse also conducted a complicated rope-relay operation to recover the body of a man who went missing in July. He had fallen between 300 and 400 feet in steep terrain near the Little Cimarron. A relative found the body; the posse then recovered the man.
Also last July, the posse recovered the body of a motorcyclist, who went 25 feet down a ravine off Elephant Skin Road and, according to reports from the time, was pinned beneath his bike.
Other key posse missions in 2019 included the second search of a missing Olathe man’s debris-strewn property for any sign of him. Although a cadaver dog alerted on a small mountain of old pallets the man was known to collect, no human remains were found.
Additionally, the posse assisted fighting a fire on Sanborn Park.
The posse routinely provides security and traffic control for a variety of community events.
The members’ unpaid contributions are “priceless” and difficult to replicate because of the years of experience between core members, not just because of how much it would otherwise cost the county if it had to hire people to carry out posse duties, Lillard said.
Two posse members, Jerry Sieverson and Charlie McMurdie, were in December honored for 45 years of service.
“It is actually priceless, the knowledge they have. Through the years, they’ve built up the equipment with the money that was donated by citizens of Montrose County. They put it right back into getting the much-needed equipment they need on search and rescue missions,” Lillard said.
The posse needs to update its equipment, including by replacing two trucks fitted with firefighting pumps and equipment, Rackay said. One truck is 30 years old and the other, 26 — with the high mileage to match. Ideally, the posse would like to receive donated trucks that can be equipped for fighting fires, as well as money for that equipment. “We are in desperate need of a couple fire trucks,” Rackay said.
Because members deploy at a moment’s notice to help out in all kinds of incidents, they need a range of equipment — for water rescues, rope rescues, fires, right down to helmets and other protective gear that wears out over time.
“A lot of our stuff is aging,” Rackay said. “You have to have these things because you don’t know what you’re going to get called to do. That’s why we’re in need of money, just to keep things going.”
The posse also trains routinely and is doing even more of that in response to changing GPS and cell phone technology that can more precisely pinpoint a location. Rackay said members will be training next month with dispatchers on the use of the E911 system.
“They respond within a moment’s notice. I can’t say enough about them,” Lillard said. “They’re the best and we’re very, very proud of them and fortunate to have them.”
Rackay touted the working relationship between the posse and the sheriff, his deputies and administration as one that exceeds expectations. (Sheriff’s Lt. Ty Cox is the department’s posse coordinator. Posse president this year is Paul Martin.)
“The sheriff has to be supportive of the posse in order for it to work. … Our group couldn’t be happier with the sheriff and undersheriff (George Jackson),” Rackay said.
The posse mailed out fundraising letters in early January. This is the only means by which the nonprofit solicits donations. To contribute, mail a donation to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse at P.O. Box 717, Montrose, CO 81402.
Volunteers who can clear background and other requirements — and who are willing to commit their time — are welcome and actively sought.
For information about volunteering, or for other information, email info@mcspi.org or call 970-252-4033.
“We don’t get paid. All we’re looking for is a thank-you,” Rackay said. “They risk their lives for no pay.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.