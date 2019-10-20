A new study shows that oil and gas drilling operations in Colorado may lead to short-term health impacts such as nausea, headaches and nosebleeds — a finding that is leading to calls for stricter regulations.
The report, commissioned by former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s administration and released Thursday, found that health risks are greatest during drilling and fracking of wells and that emissions reach 2,000 feet from the drilling site.
The results represent the worst-case scenario for exposure to benzene and other chemicals in hour-long periods. Benzene is a known human carcinogen, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The report did not find a significant risk for longer-term health effects, and exposure to cancer-causing chemicals was within the acceptable range.
The results represent the worst-case scenario for exposure to benzene and other chemicals in hour-long periods. Benzene is a known human carcinogen, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The report did not find a significant risk for longer-term health effects, and exposure to cancer-causing chemicals was within the acceptable range.
