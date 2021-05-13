Montrose gathered on Wednesday afternoon for Montrose County School District’s first district-wide parade.
The “Power of Hope” parade began on Main St. and followed the traditional route before the turn at Rio Grande Avenue.
Main Street was filled with students, families and community members who were all eager to see one of the first parades in Montrose since the beginning of the pandemic. The parade celebrated the student’s 2020-2021 school year and the challenges they have faced with the pandemic.
Montrose resident Hannah Jackson is glad to see everything opening back up as social distancing guidelines loosen up. “I think it’s great that they’re doing this for the kids,” said Jackson of the parade.
“I know this year hasn’t been the greatest with COVID shutting down everything, so seeing families and kids interact again is fantastic.”
The Student Advisory Group began organizing the “Power of Hope” parade once Montrose County reached level “green” on the state’s COVID-19 risk dial, the lowest tier).
“Hope and reconnection” was the overall theme of the student’s first extracurricular activity since the start of the pandemic (with the exception of sports and dance).
The student-driven activity was led by SAG Vice President Jaden Valdez, who worked with the city and local police department to organize the parade for the community in a COVID-safe manner. The Olathe High School senior was on the Olathe FBLA, FFA and Skills USA float.
“It was really impressive to see people on the streets showing up for the parade and all the participation we got from the schools,” Valdez said. “It definitely made things feel like it was back to normal and like it was a parade you would have seen pre-COVID.”
The city closed off parking on Main St. and closed off streets for the duration of the parade and parade-goers occupied shop-side spots and the medians on Main St. The police department opened the parade on motorcycle, introducing the Montrose County students as they drove and walked by on over 20 floats.
“Montrose County School District is so grateful to all of our community partners that helped make this event possible,” MCSD Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins said. “The kids worked incredibly hard to prepare for this monumental event on short notice and in a limited time frame did a lot of work.”
The Montrose Elementary Robotics team, Cottonwood Elementary students, Oak Grove Elementary students and Johnson Elementary all participated in the parade, some dressing in Halloween costumes.
The MCSD Early Childhood Centers of Montrose and Olathe floated by with posters advertising their open registration spots for three and four year olds.
One float was decorated in the “power of hope,” with students dressed as superheroes.
Main Street struck a chord as multiple MCSD bands took turns playing as they crossed through the community. Families held up signs congratulating their newly minted graduates and students waved at the crowds as they marched or rode through the parade.
Safety mitigation strategies were set in place and MCSD considered the parade an extracurricular activity under Colorado High School Activities Association, but many parade participants opted out of wearing a mask.
“We want to thank our partners in law enforcement,” Jenkins said. “The City of Montrose and the Montrose Police Department were helping direct traffic and this would have been impossible without Chief (Blaine) Hall’s input and the input of our police officers. The schools are grateful to end this school year and turn the corner on what has been a really challenging school year. It’s been an opportunity for our kids to show how resilient they are, show their leadership skills and their tremendous character.”
Parents are ready for their students to get back to normal as well.
“I feel fantastic [about everything opening back up]. I think we should have been able to keep open a little longer and get back a little bit sooner,” said MCSD parent Annie Bargar.
“But I know the precautions we had to take and it’s exciting to be back. It’s good to see all the smiling faces you can actually see.”
