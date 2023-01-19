Residents of Ophir felt the full force of winter Wednesday, when an avalanche carried snow down the West St. Louis slide path, burying a section of Ophir Road in up to 25 feet of snow for several hundred feet. The avalanche cut off power to about 96 meters in Ophir for several hours before San Miguel Power Authority could switch to a redundant power line.
“We had a heckuva day,” SMPA spokesman Alex Shelley said on Thursday, when the final five meters had power restored.
The slide released naturally sometime after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to observer Chris Dickson’s report with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Strong westerly winds had been blowing throughout the day, cross-loading southern facing slopes above Ophir and carrying massive amounts of snow within the valley, while ongoing snowfall reduced visibility, the report says.
On south-facing terrain above Ophir, the storm earlier this week dumped new snow onto a shallow and weak snowpack.
Dickson’s report says that the Wednesday avalanche went across the road, crossed the Howard Fork of the river, and onto private property, damaging vehicles. On the east side of the St. Louis slide path, another avalanche also ran naturally, but did not carry debris onto the road.
The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to close the road, while SMPA sent crews to restore power and the county’s road and bridge department also came out.
Although dramatic, the avalanche did not appear to have injured anyone — but there was a narrow miss, Sheriff Bill Masters said. “It was pretty close. One fellow was driving his skid-steer and he almost got caught,” he said on Thursday.
“It is hazardous there. We were closing the (Ophir) road to make sure people don’t continue to drive on it when it is that hazardous.”
Ophir Road was expected to reopen late Thursday.
The road was closed overnight Wednesday; emergency managers initially issued a shelter-in-place order for those in Ophir and told residents who were not in town at the time to make other arrangements.
The conditions were hazardous for SMPA crews, too — it was not clear whether all of the avalanche had come down. They worked with SMCSO and the road and bridge department to develop a safe work plan.
“There was still potential danger in the area when our crews were there. So what they could do was somewhat limited,” Shelley said.
Crews were able to perform load-switching operations on the line to a redundant power supply. Power was restored to the town’s core at about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.
“That’s a major feed coming over from the Silverton side that helps run Telluride. There are redundant power sources now so that we’re not both reliant on that solely,” Masters said.
About five minutes after SMPA restored power to Ophir, a tree hit a powerline serving the Rico and Trout Lake areas. The crews had to immediately head there, where they restored power at about 8 p.m., Shelley said.
Another avalanche was reported between Rico and Telluride at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, affecting Lizard Head Pass on Colorado 145. The pass was reported as open by 4:50 p.m.
For San Miguel County, the work was not over. Crews continued avalanche mitigation work Thursday morning and, at Ajax, in the afternoon.
Avalanche danger in the Northern San Juans was rated as considerable Thursday. The National Weather Service also issued avalanche warnings, through Friday, for parts of Ouray, San Miguel, Hinsdale and Gunnison counties.
Always check the forecast at avalanche.state.co.us before heading into the backcountry and come prepared with a shovel, emergency locator beacon, probe and appropriate gear.
Motorists can check road conditions at cotrip.org.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
