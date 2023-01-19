Residents of Ophir felt the full force of winter Wednesday, when an avalanche carried snow down the West St. Louis slide path, burying a section of Ophir Road in up to 25 feet of snow for several hundred feet. The avalanche cut off power to about 96 meters in Ophir for several hours before San Miguel Power Authority could switch to a redundant power line.

“We had a heckuva day,” SMPA spokesman Alex Shelley said on Thursday, when the final five meters had power restored.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

