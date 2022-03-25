Law enforcement, other stakeholders and legislators agree on one thing: Something must be done to curb fentanyl-related deaths in the state. What they do not necessarily agree upon is how to accomplish that.
Some voices favor repealing House Bill 1263, at least with respect to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid attributed to recent overdose deaths in the state, including a suspected one in Ouray County.
The state legislature on Thursday announced that a draft bill to increase penalties for dealing fentanyl is forthcoming. In its current form, it would make simple possession of more than 4 grams of fentanyl (compound or mixture) a class-4 drug felony and distribution a class-3 drug felony, as well as increase the offense level and sentencing range based on amounts above 4 grams.
In 2019, HB 1263 (effective in 2020) lowered the offense level for simple possession of less than 4 grams of a controlled substance from an felony to a misdemeanor.
The new draft legislation does not increase the offense level or penalty range for possessing less than 4 grams— and repealing that particular provision from the 2019 law is unlikely, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
“I don’t see a way. I think that (2019 law) was a horrible decision made by our legislature decriminalizing what was considered simple possession of heroin and of methamphetamine. I don’t know how to decriminalize heroin and yet increase penalties for possession of fentanyl,” he said.
“Drug dealers aren’t just dealing in fentanyl pills. … It’s all combined together.”
Fentanyl, along with heroin and methamphetamine, top the list as crime-drivers, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said. He still would like the legislature to consider carving those three drugs from the current law. “Those narcotics are the reason why crime in Montrose and Delta County are on the rise, because those individuals are trying to get funds to satisfy their habit,” he said. “They’re putting everybody at risk.”
Why the focus on fentanyl?When it comes to fentanyl, law enforcement says even 4 grams contains multiple doses and thus can constitute a distribution-level amount.
The 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force, fentanyl (primarily in pill form) was part of the 18 pounds of illegal narcotics seized last year.
The pills are especially dangerous because the dosage one might contain is not controlled. Also, dealers are cutting other drugs with fentanyl and people taking those drugs have no idea they are ingesting a synthetic opioid capable of killing them.
“We’ve had suspected fentanyl pill seizures on local levels through trafficking and interdiction-type stops,” Taylor said, referencing the latest round of federal indictments to hit suspects in Montrose and Delta counties. February saw complaints against six people for alleged methamphetamine trafficking; two defendants were accused of fentanyl distribution.
Taylor said one of the suspects had several thousand pills and was headed to Delta, where he lives.
“Between the DEA, Grand Junction, Delta County and Montrose, there’s been several large fentanyl seizures. It’s a huge concern for us and I wish the legislators would take it more seriously,” he said.
“I think to overdoses across the state show that it’s a serious threat,” District Attorney Seth Ryan said.
New proposal — but not everyone agreesThe draft legislation formally announced Thursday would, again, elevate the offense level for possessing more than 4 grams of fentanyl to a felony and make distribution of less than 4 grams a felony as well. Distribution of between 4 and 50 grams of fentanyl would be a higher level drug felony, with more incarceration time possible and more than 50 grams of it would be a class-1 drug felony, punishable by up to 32 years’ prison.
A special offender provision for distribution of more than 50 grams would apply if the person brings that much fentanyl into the state, or if the person has a pill press. Finally, the proposed legislation would make distribution of fentanyl that results in a death into a class-1 drug felony.
Representative Leslie Herod, vice chair of the State House Judiciary Committee, said it’s time to stop pointing fingers and time to take action based on “facts, not fear.”
“We cannot arrest our way out of this problem. We’ve tried it that way, and it doesn’t work. We need to focus on keeping people alive, not putting addicts behind bars,” the Denver-area Democrat said in a statement announcing the draft legislation.
“It’s not the fact that people are taking high doses and dying, it’s the fact that people dealing other drugs are cutting those drugs with fentanyl at overdoses levels,” said Ryan. Ryan, who spoke to the Montrose Daily Press on Wednesday, did not offer specific comment on the forthcoming legislation, because its provisions were at the time changing virtually by the hour, he said.
“If someone, for instance, is taking counterfeit Oxycodone that is laced with fentanyl and they overdose, you have to do the analysis of whether it was the Oxycodone or the fentanyl that cause them to die,” Ryan said.
“But a lot of people are ingesting fentanyl when they don’t know they are ingesting fentanyl. It’s sort of insidious that way, as well. I do feel like it is a true public health crisis.”
The state’s major law enforcement organizations said the draft bill falls short. They will push for an amendment to make simple possession a felony.
“We must re-establish firm criminal consequences for dealing and possessing deadly amounts of this dangerous drug. The bill’s provisions can and should do more,” reads a Thursday letter from the County Sheriffs of Colorado, Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police and the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police. “The fentanyl crisis requires both public safety and public health solutions.”
Although the associations were impressed by the harm-reduction and substance-abuse prevention elements included in the draft legislation, they said there is no safe amount of fentanyl.
“One pill can kill,” the associations’ letter states.
The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, however, wants to see drug offenses continue to be treated primarily as a public health concern.
Although 2019’s HB 1263 has been described as “decriminalizing” possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances, that is not what happened, the coalition said in a letter signed by more than 60 organizations. The signatories said that law, in dropping simple possession from a felony to a class-1 misdemeanor, didn’t change the amount of time someone might serve, but only the location — county jail, instead of state prison.
Conviction can bring up to 364 days in jail for the first three offenses. A fourth conviction is a felony — and the 4 gram weight is the total weight of both the drug and anything mixed with it.
“A single felony conviction can substantially impact a person’s ability to find work and stable housing, which are essential to long-term recovery,” the coalition contends.
Prison sentences for low-level possession offenses did not work and were counterproductive to treating addictions, the letter also states.
Ryan, again while not commenting on the newly announced legislation, said it’s a “fallacy” that district attorneys were sending people to prison for low levels of drug possession. Rather, those who were sent to prison for possession tended to be those who had exhausted all other opportunities the criminal justice system had provided, such as probation with treatment requirements, drug court, or community corrections programs.
Further, earlier changes that made drug offenses a separate category of felonies removed many of the tools the court system had to divert drug offenders from prison, he said. What the legislature did not do is put meaningful alternatives into place for treatment, he said.
“As a result, we’ve seen a huge spike in overdose deaths; we’ve seen a huge spike in crime associated with drug use and drug distribution and we’ve seen a huge spike in brand-new dangerous drugs, such as fentanyl,” Ryan said.
“I firmly believe what the legislature has done with drugs in the past few years is not working.”
The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition maintains harsher penalties would be off-base: Its letter says overdose deaths have been rising since 1999, well before HB 1263 went into effect, and they took a sharp rise in 2016, also before the bill was passed.
The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition said incarceration does not work. “More than 20 years of research has demonstrated that incarceration is not an effective deterrent to drug use,” the coalition letter states.
Among other steps, the coalition members recommended harm-reduction steps, such as increasing access to Naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug, and far greater funding for treatment and similar services.
But downgrading the offense level of dangerous drug possession to a misdemeanor was a mistake, the sheriff and police associations’ Thursday letter contends: Doing so “removed critical tools from law enforcement to keep fentanyl out of our communities” and, since 2019, fentanyl death rates rose “at a staggering rate.”
The signatories say such deaths will keep happening unless legislation addresses such issues as sentencing for possession with intent to distribute and mandatory treatment, with proper funding. The organizations commended the inclusion of such elements in this year’s draft legislation.
But the bottom line is the policing associations want felony consequences for any amount of fentanyl. “Since no amount of fentanyl is safe, this coalition will seek amendments to elevate ‘simple possession’ to a felony,” their letter states.
Hall said the progress the local task force and its partners are making against fentanyl and other dangerous drugs has a lot to do with the ability to seek federal indictments for suspected trafficking. Taking down the major players who generate the most crime is vital to community safety, he said.
“Our drug task force has recovered enough opiate-based products in the last year and a half to get high every citizen in Montrose County,” said Hall. “We have a problem here. We have seen a reduction in the (amount) of heroin that we’ve seized, but that’s not because it’s going away. It’s because the task force has put away so many drug dealers under federal charges.”
The state, by contrast, has through various pieces of legislation made it difficult to appropriately prosecute offenders and appropriately sentence those convicted, he said.
“My prime example is the decriminalization of fentanyl (possession),” said Hall.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.