Henry Russell, who is accused of shooting a rival near Paonia last fall, will have a bifurcated preliminary hearing next month.
As well, the Delta County Court will hold a bond hearing to determine whether Russell’s $100,000 bail should be adjusted.
Russell appeared in court Friday for his preliminary hearing, at which a judge considers the strength of evidence supporting probable cause for a case to proceed.
But shortly before the hearing, the public defender filed a motion to continue it, to allow Russell time to consider a potential plea offer.
After some discussion among parties about witness and attorney availability, it was decided to set the new preliminary hearing for Feb. 18. The court will proceed as far as possible that morning, then reconvene at 4 p.m. to hear a witness who is not available in the morning.
The court also will entertain bond arguments.
Russell is charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon. A sentencing enhancement of violent crime causing serious bodily injury could increase the penalty range if he is convicted.
Russell allegedly opened fire on a pedestrian outside of Paonia as he drove by the man last October. The man sustained a gunshot wound to the neck, but survived in part by getting into another vehicle.
He alleged to deputies that Russell had chased after them. He further reported that when the vehicle reached town, he jumped out and ran toward the police department, but ran another direction when Russell pulled up near him again.
Investigators said the two men had a long-running dispute over back-and-forth thefts between the two of them.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
