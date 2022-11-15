Sandy Head, president of the Montrose Education Foundation, is assisting Sheila Sullivan and Russ Sullivan with gift baskets of apples and balloons, destined for the nominees of the Montrose County Teacher of the Year award in Olathe Tuesday morning. It is American Education Week throughout the U.S. Three honorees of the award will be announced in April. More than 120 teachers were nominated from county schools. Sheila Sullivan is a MEF board member; Russ Sullivan was the 2003 Teacher of the Year.
One of the nominees for the Montrose County schools’ Teacher of the Year honor is Tori Warren, left, music educator at Cottonwood school. Her music students were greeted by Cottonwood principal Jack Christensen and school board member Alice Murphy.
Sandy Head, president of the Montrose Education Foundation, is assisting Sheila Sullivan and Russ Sullivan with gift baskets of apples and balloons, destined for the nominees of the Montrose County Teacher of the Year award in Olathe Tuesday morning. It is American Education Week throughout the U.S. Three honorees of the award will be announced in April. More than 120 teachers were nominated from county schools. Sheila Sullivan is a MEF board member; Russ Sullivan was the 2003 Teacher of the Year.
(Courtesy photo/Stephen Woody)
One of the nominees for the Montrose County schools’ Teacher of the Year honor is Tori Warren, left, music educator at Cottonwood school. Her music students were greeted by Cottonwood principal Jack Christensen and school board member Alice Murphy.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone