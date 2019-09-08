The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit will continue prescribed burning on public lands managed and monitored by the BLM in Montrose County as early as Sept. 9, or as conditions allow.
The prescribed burns may take days to complete once started and smoke may be visible near Government Springs Road, south of Montrose and about 10 miles south of Highway 50 between Grand Junction and Delta. The smoke should clear during the warmest parts of the day.
If you have concerns about how prescribed fire smoke may affect your health visit, https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and- health.
