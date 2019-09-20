Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest Service fire and fuels crews are to begin prescribed burning operations in the Sanborn Park Project Area as early as Saturday, or as conditions allow.
The project area is located adjacent to National Forest System Road No. 530 (Sanborn Park Road), NFSR No. 515, and NFSR No. 526, 6 miles east/northeast of Norwood.
Approximately 500 acres are planned for treatment, with one to three days of ignition planned, weather dependent.
Caution is advised as smoke will likely be visible near the roads and in and around the towns of Norwood, Telluride, Montrose and Ridgway.
Smoke may affect Sanborn Park area residents.
Prescribed burn project areas will be patrolled and monitored for several days following ignition.
Objectives for prescribed burn: Increasing the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, protecting adjacent private property from the spread of large unplanned wildfires.
In fall, the GMUG will also conduct prescribed burns outside of Gunnison, depending on weather and other conditions. These will likely occur later this month and in October. They are:
• Los Pinos Burn: located 35 miles south of Gunnison in the Cochetopa Park area on National Forest System lands. The objectives for this burn are to reduce vegetation (fuels) and improve wildlife habitat improvement. Approximately 1,000 acres are planned to be burned.
• West Elk Burn: located 14 miles west of Gunnison and about 4-6 miles north of Blue Mesa Reservoir on National Forest System lands. Approximately 600 acres are planned to be burned to improve wildlife habitat and reduce accumulated vegetation in the area.
For information and updates on prescribed burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands and other areas, call the GMUG Fire Information line at 970-874-6602, or visit www.fs.usda.gov/gmug.
