Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests fire and fuels crews are to begin prescribed burning operations in the 25 Mesa Project Area as early as Monday, or as conditions allow.
The project area is adjacent to National Forest Service Road No. 503 (25 Mesa Road), 25 miles west of Delta. Approximately 1,200 acres are planned for treatment, with one to three days of ignition planned, weather dependent.
Caution is advised as smoke will likely be visible near 25 Mesa Road and in and around the towns of Montrose, Delta and Olathe.
The project area will be patrolled and monitored for several days following ignition.
The objectives for this burn include increasing the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, protecting adjacent private property from the spread of large unplanned wildfires and reducing vegetation slash from mechanical treatments.
