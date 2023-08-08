With over 30 years of working as a child advocate, Lynn Schneider thought she knew almost everything she needed to know about child grooming and trafficking. Until one day, she was listening to a podcast featuring guest speaker Anna Sonoda, who discussed new information including the use of social media in targeting children.

Intrigued, Schneider reached out to Sonoda and asked if she would come to Montrose. After nearly six months of planning and fundraising by the Rotary Clubs of Montrose and Delta and the Montrose Interact Club, Sonoda will be in town Thursday, Aug. 10 to give a special presentation called “Protecting our Children.”



