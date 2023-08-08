With over 30 years of working as a child advocate, Lynn Schneider thought she knew almost everything she needed to know about child grooming and trafficking. Until one day, she was listening to a podcast featuring guest speaker Anna Sonoda, who discussed new information including the use of social media in targeting children.
Intrigued, Schneider reached out to Sonoda and asked if she would come to Montrose. After nearly six months of planning and fundraising by the Rotary Clubs of Montrose and Delta and the Montrose Interact Club, Sonoda will be in town Thursday, Aug. 10 to give a special presentation called “Protecting our Children.”
The event will be open to the public and attended by law enforcement agencies and organizations throughout the valley who work with children.
Sonoda is a clinical social worker who was strongly influenced by her time working as a cognitive behavioral therapist for sex offenders. She learned about their tactics and mentality, and authored the book “Duck Duck Groom: Understanding How a Child Becomes a Target” last year.
On Thursday, she’ll present insights and facilitate discussions on what grooming is and how to prevent it.
"(Annas's) focus is to create forcefield communities where all people are aware of whats going on," Schneider said.
The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Montrose Pavilion Auditorium, and will include a lunch break where guests can purchase food from local food trucks. The event is free, and interested people can register atevents.ourtownmatters.net/e/protecting-our-children/ticketsto ensure a seat.
