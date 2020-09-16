On Sept. 3, the Black Canyon Astronomical Society (BCAS) met with Aaron Watson, director of Dark Skies Paonia, to discuss recent and future efforts to maintain dark skies in the North Fork Valley.
Watson started by showing a light pollution map of the area, in which Grand Junction and Montrose caused the most dense light pollution in the immediate area, while a small patch of light pollution could be seen near Paonia — Watson said that the light comes from coal mining operations upvalley rather than the town itself.
With potential to be designated as a dark sky town, the process has been underway to reduce light pollution in the area.
“A survey was done in Paonia at the beginning of the year, asking residents how they felt about dark skies,” Watson said. “An overwhelming majority, I think it was up near 80% of residents, put that they were in favor of dark skies in Paonia. We have a strong base of support here.”
In October of last year, Dark Skies Paonia teamed up with the Western Slope Conservation Center for a Moonset Hike, during which they hiked to an overlook to see which areas of town were bright light sources. Aside from lights from businesses and areas where it was needed for safety (such as the senior center and agricultural areas), Watson said the brightest light source was the headlight of the coal train that runs through town.
“We could see it from a distance and man, when that train pointed its headlight right at us, it cast shadows,” Watson said. “It really blinded people from a couple miles away. It was amazing to see how bright it was. Luckily it was temporary, and then went on its way.”
Through multiple other community events, Dark Skies Paonia continued to raise awareness for the cause and work toward making progress for an International Dark Sky Association (IDA) designation.
Paonia Town Council approved shielded, 2,700 Kelvin streetlights last January, and Dark Skies Paonia hopes to complete an outdoor lighting assessment and draft an IDA-approved Community Lighting Ordinance for the town in hopes of becoming an IDA-designated dark sky area.
“When we got these lights put in, we got a bunch of feedback right away. We got a bunch of appreciation, a lot of people did appreciate the new lights and the new color temperature,” Watson said. “Many people did say when you stand under them, they are pretty bright.”
One of the biggest complaints, he said, was from people who had gone through the process to get a nearby streetlight turned off, and once it was replaced, it was turned back on again. Watson said Dark Skies Paonia is currently working to open up options to those people to either get the lights turned back off if possible, and if not, receive better shielding options.
To receive IDA designation, the town of Paonia must implement a number of measures in line with 2018 IDA guidelines to ensure limited light pollution, including having no unshielded light in the town, all lights being 3,000 Kelvin or less, limits on new public lighting installation and restrictions on lighted signs and athletic field lighting.
“This is the foundation of the whole dark sky certification: to have an enforceable, legal lighting ordinance for your town or whatever community government structure you have,” Watson said.
“The second crucial piece is the assessment of public lighting. Essentially, taking inventory of every single light that’s publicly owned in the Town of Paonia: looking at what type of light it is, the color temperature, the lumens, the wattage, the shielding. All these things need to be taken into consideration.”
As of September, Dark Skies Paonia has handed off the draft ordinance to IDA and received approval, and has now sent it to the Town of Paonia for review.
Watson said that combined with agritourism, a dark sky designation could be a regional draw for Paonia, bringing people into the area and opening up the door to create astro parks where people can observe the night sky.
“This is a major tourist draw. People want to see the Milky Way, they want to see dark skies. They’re living in a city where they can only see a handful of stars,” Watson said. “One of the perks of the IDA certification is that we are on a list of dark sky towns, and there’s under 40 of them right now in the whole world. To be on that list would be a huge draw for astrotourism.”
