Preserving wildlife: Outdoor Regional Partnership grants increase to 14

In an attempt to conserve wildlife and enhance the outdoor recreation economy, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order in October of 2020 that created the Colorado Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative.
Through this initiative Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) provide grants to new and existing coalitions throughout the state to improve our wildlife partnerships.
When a funding round is open wildlife coalitions will submit proposals, and those that showcase these efforts best will be selected by CPW and GOCO to receive funds after going through a scoring committee.
“As Colorado’s population continues to grow and more people are attracted to our world-class outdoor recreation opportunities, it couldn’t be more timely for us to plan for this growth, be strategic, and be collaborative,” said Regional Partnership Program Manager Jody Kennedy, in an email to the Montrose Daily Press.
A big component of the initiative is to have coalitions collaborate, helping to fill in gaps with wildlife partnerships.
The first and second round of grant funding was for a total of 10 recipients. In the summer of 2022, the second round granted Two Rivers Conservation and Recreation Roundtable $30,000. While this coalition focuses on Mesa County, the coalition also collaborated with Montrose and Delta counties to define regional borders.
“Colorado’s outdoor recreation is a vital part of our economy and Colorado way of life, and I’m excited to support protecting and preserving our lands,” said Polis in a press release Feb. 13.
The press release announced the third round of recipients. The grants go to Eagle County Community Wildlife Roundtable for $75,000, Grand PLACES 2050 for $78,080, Roaring Fork Outdoor Coalition for $75,000, and Summit County Outdoor Coalition for $75,000, bringing the number of Colorado Outdoor Regional Partnerships up to 14.
Other past recipients of the grant include Ouray Regional Recreation and Conservation Alliance and Central Colorado Recreation Partnership, which encompasses Gunnison and Salida.
According to Kennedy, the “spring funding round will open in the next several weeks with proposals due by the end of April.”
