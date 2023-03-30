Myrna Shirey touched a stack of bound volumes piled atop a filing cabinet at the Fore-Kin Trails Genealogical Society’s center Wednesday. The record books are “rescues,” so to speak — they came from a former Montrose funeral home, where they were found in the basement, damaged and wet.

“We rescued these books from the funeral home. We put them all in bags and boxes, took them to my back porch, and spent the rest of the summer (saving) what we could save and pitching what we couldn’t,” Shirey said. “There was black mold. We had to wear masks and gloves and do it on the outside of a building.”



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

