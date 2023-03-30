Myrna Shirey touched a stack of bound volumes piled atop a filing cabinet at the Fore-Kin Trails Genealogical Society’s center Wednesday. The record books are “rescues,” so to speak — they came from a former Montrose funeral home, where they were found in the basement, damaged and wet.
“We rescued these books from the funeral home. We put them all in bags and boxes, took them to my back porch, and spent the rest of the summer (saving) what we could save and pitching what we couldn’t,” Shirey said. “There was black mold. We had to wear masks and gloves and do it on the outside of a building.”
These records now share tight quarters with many other documents, books and files at the center’s rented space at 700 E. Main St. Shirey and her cohorts aren’t necessarily having to continue back-porch archiving, but they do need more room: right now, the 800 square feet they’ve got leaves hardly space to turn around, let alone to accommodate the researching public.
Shirey turned from the reception area — an office desk and computer against the wall — to a filing cabinet. “This is our surname file. It’s got a little bit of everything in it. If you had any relatives (in area) they could possibly be in here,” she said.
Shirey then pointed to a small adjoining room. “This is the library. It has Colorado books in it; just Colorado. We pared down to that. We just ran out of room,” she said.
The genealogy center is stacked floor to ceiling with shelves of historical records, including Montrose High School yearbooks, old volumes of the Montrose Daily Press, Montrose Enterprise and the complete collection of the former Olathe Criterion. Shirey led the way into a room hardly larger than a closet to pull out a drawer full of small bound volumes — teachers’ registers formerly kept by local schools. Nearby, a volunteer recorded deaths published in old newspapers to upload the information to the genealogy society’s website. Older-school technology, a microfiche reader, rested next to the volumes of the former Olathe paper.
Everything at the center is within steps of everything else — there’s even an actual closet holding some of the records. In all, it’s a whole lot of history in not a lot of space.
The shortage of elbow room is why the center is open on limited days, and by appointment. Lack of space translates to lack of ready access, for the public as well as the society’s members.
“We can’t drag this stuff out to work on it if we don’t have room to work on it,” Shirey said, detailing how the volunteers use online and digital resources.
“We could be a lot busier if we had a nice place,” said volunteer Sherry Mulvaney. “Two or three guests come in, and we’re crowded. If we had a place to visit, if we had more computers, say, we could invite more people in.”
Twelve blocks away, the Montrose County Historical Museum faces a similar situation. There’s not enough room in the historic train depot building to display all of its thousands of artifacts. Although volunteers can conduct research for people, a wander through the archives is not possible: there’s not space for a public research library.
“To store artifacts as well as all kinds of documents, photos and files, we’re space-limited now. We’re totally loaded,” Montrose County Historical Society President Kenn Huff said Wednesday. He acknowledged the genealogy center’s similar plight, as well as an archaeological society that meets at the museum.
“All of the historical-minded nonprofits seem to gather everything. We are considered one of the historical repositories of information for the history of Montrose. People bring us stuff because it was (for example) owned by one of the (Montrose) founding fathers,” Huff added.
By “stuff,” he doesn’t only mean a shoebox of random notes and trinkets. He means things like the early drill press once offered to the museum. Although “it would have been nice to have taken that one,” the museum already had five, and again, not enough space for its artifacts.
The museum has called the historic Rio Grande & Denver depot building its home for decades, after the railroad company gave it to the city, with the stipulation that it would be a museum. What would help is a central location for historical records right now kept by various groups, Huff said.
“All of us involved in historical artifacts were hoping to find some kind of home” for those records, he said.
The genealogy center and historical society’s members had hoped the historic Montrose city hall might be considered for a community repository once the city moved into the former Wells Fargo bank building on Main Street. Huff and Shirey both voiced concerns when on March 7, Montrose City Council held its initial vote on selling the historic building to a hotel developer for use as a restaurant, as well as for culinary arts program space through Colorado Mesa University-Montrose.
“It was kind of a hope and a wish … the old city hall would be ideal,” Huff said Wednesday. The building, he thought, could be used for city and county archives, as well as the historical records kept by the genealogy society, the Montrose County Historical Museum and similar organizations — plus CMU might be able to use it.
Huff also said he’d hoped that after the city moved into its new building, there would be public hearings and discussions about possible uses for historic city hall.
“But that was not to be,” he said. Huff added that he wasn’t personally disappointed, because CMU is using the historic building to create a career step here and culinary arts is as strong of a program as anything else.
“I would have just liked a chance to stand up and say ‘would you consider this’ before the sale was made. Regardless, we live with it and we move on,” Huff said.
“We would love to have a place that was combined, somehow, with the museum. They have a lot of stuff they can’t display that would fit in with the genealogy part for the city and the county,” Shirey said. “They just don’t have enough. We don’t have enough. It would be wonderful is we could a building to combine the two.”
That day is far off, she knows.
“We need a place like that, if we can get it. … If they happen to kick us out, I don’t know where all this stuff would go. We need, at least, a space where, if we get booted out, it won’t be thrown into the dump.”
The Fore-Kin Trails Genealogical Center can be found online at montrosegenealogy.org; reached by phone at 970-240-1755, or by email at montrosegenealogy@gmail.com. Hours are Tuesday - Thursday, from 1 - 4 p.m.
The Montrose County Historical Museum opens for the season in May at 21 N. Rio Grande Ave.