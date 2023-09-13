To borrow a quote from legendary New York Yankees baseball player Yogi Berra “It's like déjà vu all over again” for the Montrose Red Hawks in a Thursday night game against the Palisade Bulldogs.
Just like last year, the Red Hawks enter the game with a 1-2 record after tough losses to top-ranked Palmer Ridge and second-ranked Erie. Despite those losses, the Red Hawks started the week at No. 4 in the Max Preps 4A rankings.
Also mirroring last season’s tilt, Palisade brings an 0-3 record to the game at Stocker Stadium. Despite the slow start, the Bulldogs made the playoffs last year but lost in the first round.
Two of Palisade’s losses this season were against Roosevelt and Delta, who are ranked No. 4 in 3A and No. 1 in 2A, respectfully.
“They’ve played some good teams,” Montrose coach Brett Mertens said. “It’s maybe not quite as experienced of a Palisade team as we we’re used to seeing. I think they only have a couple seniors.
“They're struggling a little bit, but I'm sure they're going to be ready to go and play us hard. We certainly can't overlook the game.”
Palisade coach Joe Ramunno’s triple option offense will be led by first-year starting quarterback Keden Everett and fellow junior fullback Caleb Johnson. Everett is averaging 39 rushing yards per game while Johnson’s 53.6 average leads the team.
As for the Bulldogs’ defense, Mertens expects Palisade will stack the box with nine to 10 players to stop Montrose’s ground game.
“They show a 4-3 defense, but it seems like teams like to change it up against us,” Mertens said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to run the ball into that defensive front or else make some plays through the air.”
Montrose’s passing game had several near misses for what would have been touchdowns or large gains in last week’s loss to Erie.
The Red Hawks can’t overlook a Western Slope foe this week before taking on top-ranked 3A team Lutheran at home next week. Montrose should be able to dial-in its offense and defense against Palisade, and possibly rest some nicked-up players if the score gets out of hand.
Mertens said senior quarterback Gage Wareham played well on offense against Erie while also seeing time in the secondary at cornerback.
“I thought he (Wareham) had a really good game on the offensive side and then our best defensive player last week was Cash Vang,” Mertens said. “Cash had a tremendous game at outside linebacker.”
Mertens said Wareham, a senior and three-year starter at quarterback, has thrown the ball well this season and done a good job learning new formations.
“We've given him a lot to digest this year,” Mertens said. “Honestly, it’s a lot on him for the mental side of the game, but he’s handled it well.”
After the 1-2 start a year ago, the Red Hawks strung nine wins together to take the league title before falling to Loveland in the quarterfinal round.
“We’re ready to get on the right side of the win column,” Mertens said. “The nice thing about this week is we don’t have to wait until Friday to get that bad taste out of our mouths. We’re just going to focus on being the best version of ourselves.
“All of our goals are still intact, and I think the kids are really excited about that.”
Afterall, “It ain't over till it's over,” according to Berra.
Thursday night’s game at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction kicks-off at 7 p.m.