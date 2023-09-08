Woohoo! The visions of veggies that we’ve looked forward to since we planted that first seed in the spring has finally become a reality. So picking your produce at its prime and taking good care of it not only makes it taste better but it also keeps longer in storage.
If you’re a new to gardening you might think all you need to do is go to the garden, pick your produce, pop it in in the fridge and your good to go. Sometimes that works but knowing a little bit about harvesting is helpful.
Picking your veggies, including herbs, in the morning is the best time to pick. If that doesn’t work for you, pick on a cloudy day. It’s not only cooler for you but your produce will be at its prime. By late afternoon those poor plants have endured the heat and intense sunlight all day and if they’re wilted when you pick they may not recover.
I always saw those cool looking harvest baskets in the gardening catalogs but I dismissed them as being expensive and probably not practical. After all, why buy an expensive basket when you can just toss your produce into a bucket or cardboard box? Then I ran across some baskets with a good price on line so I bought one. Much to my surprise I found out they can actually be pretty useful. I can layer my veggies across the bottom of the basket, starting with the heavy stuff like zucchini or potatoes, ending with tomatoes on the top layer. It really does work better than tossing them into a bucket or cardboard box or trying to carry them in the bottom of my rolled up shirt. I think it was a worthwhile investment.
When I was new to gardening I wasn’t sure when to harvest my onions so I usually harvested them when I saw the onion trucks going through town. That made sense to me. But there really is a much better way to tell. You can pull and enjoy them throughout the summer but they reach maturity when the tops fall over and they turn a little yellow. They’ll need to be “cured” for longer keeping. This is easy. Just dig them and set them in a single layer in the shade for a week or two. When the tops have completely dried cut them off about an inch above the bulb and hang them in a mesh bag in cold dry place like a cold part of your basement or garage. If you’re disappointed that your onions are smaller than you anticipated it’s probably because they didn’t receive enough water or fertilizer.
Tomatoes, without a doubt, are gardener’s number one choice when it comes to growing veggies in backyard gardens. I think that’s because people have discovered the great flavor that you just don’t get with store bought tomatoes. They can be picked when they’re green and brought into the house to ripen but I think everyone agrees that they’re best when you pick them and eat them right off the vine. A temperature of about 55 degrees is preferred for storing them. Trying to store them at temperatures below 40 degrees can cause them to lose color, firmness and flavor.
I can’t tell you how many times I broke the ends off of my green beans or even pulled a couple of the smaller plants right out of the soil when I tried to pull the beans off of the vine. I finally learned to take my pocket pruners or a knife with me and cut the beans off of the plant. Wow! What a concept. Taking a little more time to cut them off of the vine really pays off. I don’t know why I was always so stubborn about it. Your beans should be picked when they’re slightly plump where the seed is and still snap when bent. If they’re lumpy, they’re too mature. Keeping them picked will keep them producing longer.They should keep pretty well in the fridge for about a week.
Peppers should also be cut off to avoid damaging the plant. Peppers will get sweeter as the pepper grows but why wait. They can be picked at any time. The skin will be a little thinner but you’ll be enjoying your home grown harvest longer because the more you pick the more they’ll produce. Green peppers will turn red if you leave them on the plant and hot peppers will become even hotter.
Summer squash, such as zucchini and crookneck squash, can be picked when they reach about 6 inches or longer. They can get about school bus size almost overnight, so keep an eye on them and check the plants every few days. I get so frustrated when I try to pick them and the end breaks off. Twisting the squash, rather than pulling them off, will help keep them from breaking. Wipe them clean and store them at about 55 degrees.
Once again, don’t tug, twist, and yank your cucumbers off of the vine. Cutting works so much better. These little guys grow quickly so keep an eye on them. Fat, yellow, cukes will be bitter. Even my chickens won’t eat those nasty yellow ones. They’re compost. Take those yellow cukes. off of the vine to keep the plant producing well.
I always dig some of my potatoes throughout the summer because I like the little “new” potatoes. But they’re mature when the vines start to flower or they die back. If you want to keep your spuds for eating during the winter months, digging them after they die down and even a couple weeks after that will help. The longer you wait to dig. the thicker the skins will become. I think using a garden fork to dig them works a lot better than trying to dig them with a shovel. Try to avoid leaving them laying in the hot sun while you’re digging. Green potatoes can make you feel bad and should be discarded or the green part cut off. Occasionally a potato may have a hollow heart due to inconsistent watering or scabs caused by a fungus. These won’t keep well. Brushing the soil off the potatoes is ok but if you rinse them be sure they’re dry before you store them. Most of us aren’t lucky enough to have a potato shed so we do the best we can by placing them in a single layer in cardboard box for a couple of weeks at about 50 to 65 degrees. Put a dark colored towel over them to keep the light off of them. Then move them to an unheated place in your home. They prefer 40-45 degrees for storing.
Young carrots are actually the sweetest. They tend to get a little bitter with the heat of summer. Winter carrots have a great flavor so many people plant a second crop to enjoy in the fall and even cover them with straw or compost for winter enjoyment. If you’re storing them in the frig it’s best to cut the tops off and place them in a plastic bag.
Beets should be dug before they become large and woody but I have a different theory. One day I saw my gorgeous beet tops were wilted and lying on the ground. I thought I must be a klutz and accidently stepped on them so I dug some up to see how they were doing. I was shocked to see one side of each of those beets had been chewed off. So out came the traps and I discovered they were being devoured by a vole. Now I say the best time to harvest beets is before they get eaten by rodents!
I bet you’ve discovered lettuce and spinach gets bitter when it starts to “bolt” or go to seed or when the leaves get large and mature. I think the texture also changes for the worse. You might want to mark your calendar for planting a second crop next August if you missed that this year. Pumpkins, butternut squash or acorn squash are ready to harvest when the skin hardens. Press your fingernail into the flesh to test for readiness. Soft skin is not quite ready. Wipe them clean before storing them.
If you have questions about your produce feel free to contact your local CSU Extension office. After all, their job is helping you. Hope you have a happy harvest!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a ISA certified arborist, licensed pesticide applicator, and advanced master gardener.
Photo by author: Picking your produce at its prime will not only taste better but store longer.