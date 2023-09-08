230908-outdoors-corwine

(Courtesy photo/Linda Corwine)

Woohoo! The visions of veggies that we’ve looked forward to since we planted that first seed in the spring has finally become a reality. So picking your produce at its prime and taking good care of it not only makes it taste better but it also keeps longer in storage. 

If you’re a new to gardening you might think all you need to do is go to the garden, pick your produce, pop it in in the fridge and your good to go. Sometimes that works but knowing a little bit about harvesting is helpful.    



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?