Two Montrose High School boys bathrooms were recently vandalized, prompting Principal Jim Barnhill to take some restroom stalls out and some doors off their hinges.
The decision has prompted concerns from some parents about privacy, but Barnhill explained to the Daily Press that the decision was about safety.
Barnhill said the stall doors were torn down and the door frames were found bent into an unsafe condition and “beyond repair.” Additionally, he said the staff found wet towels that have been “flung against the walls creating an unsanitary situation.”
“I had the stalls removed because of sharp metal edges, but I have commissioned our ag and welding classes to build new partitions and doors,” Barnhill said in a post on the high school’s Facebook page.
“The outside doors were removed to hopefully discourage individuals from further damage,” he added.
The vandalism happened in one bathroom on the first floor, where two of three stalls were torn down, leaving one up. The stall around the handicapped toilet was still there, said Barnhill.
And then in the upstairs bathroom, the same situation existed, except one regular stall door was left in place, he said.
“We straightened the door for the handicapped stool the best we could and rehung it,” he said.
Barnhill later said in the Facebook post that the outside doors will be replaced “very soon” with the idea to install vents to allow sound to travel through them. Additionally, the school will include vape sensors in the bathrooms, which pickups on sound, or combine both of them into the restrooms.
Barnhill also told the Montrose Daily Press via email he was saddened to see the students disrespect their school.
“I am disappointed that there are students at MHS that have very little respect for our facilities,”
he said. “Hopefully, as we move forward, students will take more pride in our school and the facilities.”
