Jose Madrid was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a violent home invasion-style robbery in which a teen girl was tied up and threatened.
Only with reluctance did District Judge Keri Yoder accept Madrid’s plea deal; she said the extreme violence posed a public safety risk and also, she was shocked by the number of cases Madrid, who formerly had only traffic offenses on his record, had racked up in a short period.
“I read this (case file) and I think you’re one of the biggest menaces that we have in Montrose County. You’re posing an extreme risk to others,” Yoder said Monday, July 26, in formally sentencing Madrid in several cases. She likened his conduct to the plot of a horror film, noting that Madrid drove around intoxicated, frequently had a gun, and had tied up a child.
Madrid was arrested in March, along with Sergio Arellano-Torres and Marcelino Madrid-Rivera, at the time, accused of going to a home on Ida Road and committing crimes.
A man who lived on the property in a camp trailer reported hearing a man calling out “police” while knocking on the door of the main residence. The witness called 911 at the sound of a gun being cocked.
Responding deputies found a teenager on the floor of the home, with her hands bound behind her. Investigators were told three men came into the home and pointed a gun at her before restraining her. A man at the home told them that he was outside and when he rounded the corner of the house, a gunman confronted him; he too, was restrained.
Madrid pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of felony menacing in the case. He also pleaded guilty in other cases to his fourth DUI offense; possession of burglary tools; possession of a weapon by a previous offender; criminal impersonation; drug possession; menacing as an act of domestic violence and misdemeanor child abuse.
Codefendant Madrid-Rivera pleaded guilty to robbery and is set for sentencing Sept. 26.
Arellano-Tores is charged with false imprisonment, felony menacing, impersonating a peace officer and tampering with physical evidence. He is due in court Aug. 11.
On Monday, Yoder asked the prosecution to explain why a seven-year prison sentence was appropriate for Madrid’s offenses.
Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Burtis said that the same offer had been made to all codefendants in the robbery case and that she had offered a cap of seven years because of Madrid’s relatively minimal criminal history.
Further, she said, some of the witnesses weren’t cooperating with prosecutors, which would create difficulties at trial. That said, Burtis still wanted the full seven years imposed, because of the community safety risk and possible recidivism.
Defense attorney Scott Reich said Madrid struggled with drugs and alcohol. Madrid had maintained a minimal record and then, Reich said, “the wheels started coming off,” with a divorce and other stresses.
Madrid has since cleared his head and gotten clean, as well as realized that there are five children who depend on him, Reich said.
“He empathizes with the victims. He clearly accepts responsibility. He understands he’s the one who got himself here,” the attorney said. “I’m not going to condone what took place. It’s unlawful conduct. … He scared the hell out of some people.”
Reich again pointed to Madrid’s substance-abuse issues and said it was fortunate no one was killed.
“I feel very ashamed for what I’ve done,” Madrid said, apologizing to everyone, particularly his family.
Yoder said Madrid had picked up an “extreme” number of cases, although she appreciated him accepting responsibility.
In addition to expressing worries about the violent nature of the robbery offense, Yoder told Madrid the way he treated his ex-wife was not acceptable, especially since he has a daughter. “You’re going to have to learn how to treat women,” she said.
Although she deemed seven years in prison a “very, very light” sentence given the circumstances, Yoder “begrudgingly” approved the agreement, in part because rejecting could result in a situation even worse for community safety, pending a trial outcome.
Madrid was sentenced to five years in prison for robbery and two years, consecutive, for felony menacing.
Sentences in his other cases are to run concurrently: three years for DUI; 1.5 years for possession of burglary tools; one year for possession of a weapon by a previous offender; one year for criminal impersonation, as well as time for his misdemeanor offenses, less pre-sentence confinement credit.
“I hope you can come out and be a good parent and a good member of our community,” Yoder told Madrid.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.