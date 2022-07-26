Purchase Access

Jose Madrid was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a violent home invasion-style robbery in which a teen girl was tied up and threatened.

Only with reluctance did District Judge Keri Yoder accept Madrid’s plea deal; she said the extreme violence posed a public safety risk and also, she was shocked by the number of cases Madrid, who formerly had only traffic offenses on his record, had racked up in a short period.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

