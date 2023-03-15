Ben Nguyen’s involvement in a methamphetamine distribution ring was limited, the judge agreed Monday, but because of a previous conviction and the overall harm drug trafficking brings, she sentenced him to four years in prison.
Nguyen was among several people to be indicted in 2021 after a long-running 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigation involving pound-quantities of meth. He pleaded guilty to distribution as a class-2 drug felony, with a stipulation that up to six years in prison could be imposed.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys said Nguyen assisted Michael Vo, who is charged with drug offenses in the same case, but who has pleaded not guilty and is set for trial in July. 3
A second codefendant, Todd Davies, is set for trial in May, and a third, Edward Sandoval, is set for June. All three are charged with three counts of drug distribution. Cesar Gracian is to be sentenced in April for class-2 felony distribution. Two other men were last year sentenced to probation for misdemeanor drug possession.
District Attorney Seth Ryan on Monday asked District Judge Keri Yoder to impose the full six-year term on Nguyen.
He said Nguyen had loaned a drug importer money, but a package of drugs sent by mail to Montrose was intercepted by the task force, prompting Nguyen’s continued interest in the drug trafficking, so that he could be repaid.
Ryan said it was “apparent” Nguyen knew the distributor was importing methamphetamine. Ryan also said the distributor used Nguyen’s garage to package up drugs as if they were food to be shipped off, and his home was used as a base operation.
Although Nguyen’s involvement was at the lower level, he had already been convicted of a drug charge before, Ryan said.
Nguyen would later interject as District Judge Keri Yoder spoke, indicating she would send him to prison. Nguyen, the single father of a young boy, said that the prior conviction was 15 years ago, adding “please.”
Defense attorney Nicholas Kreider asked for probation. He said Nguyen had loaned Vo $3,500 and had let him use a heat-sealing machine to package food products, which Vo allegedly shipped with drugs into Montrose by paying a shipping service employee to “look the other way.”
When Nguyen learned Vo was allegedly using the equipment for drugs, he told him not to come to his house anymore. Nguyen hadn’t even known Montrose, Colorado, existed, Kreider said, and during the course of the investigation, his name did not surface among the “mid-level” players in the supply chain.
Kreider also noted that although the task force and Drug Enforcement Administration initially thought Nguyen had helped transport the drugs, that was not at all the case. Kreider alleged Vo had supplied middlemen.
“Mr. Nguyen was not a supplier for Mr. Vo. Mr. Nguyen frankly had no idea of a city named Montrose,” Kreider said.
At the time of the indictment, Nguyen was operating a home marijuana grow in a legal “gray area” in his home state of California, Kreider said. The only narcotics found were a small amount of cocaine for Nguyen’s personal use — and since the case, he has stopped all drug use, even tobacco smoking.
Kreider said his client took the plea agreement in part because he risked a much longer sentence if he had been convicted of the initial charge against him. Without the stipulated cap on prison time, the distribution charge to which he pleaded could have netted up to 16 years, if aggravated circumstances were demonstrated. The plea, said Kreider, was a compromise.
Although Nguyen’s involvement in the distribution was “tangential,” the complicity statute deems him just as responsible, the attorney added.
“He does truly express regret,” Kreider said, asking for probation so that Nguyen could “permanently turn this around.”
Nguyen apologized. “I know I was wrong. I regret it. Mr. Vo (allegedly) used the money to hurt the community. I am so sorry.”
Yoder said the issue was tough — the matter was still drug-dealing and what he’d gotten mixed up in was a big operation, even if he had not created that operation. However, Nguyen hadn’t gotten into much trouble over an extended period; his role in the operation was minor, and he was not violent, she said.
Yoder also looked at the harm aspect. Although Nguyen did not cause harm to a person or property, the overall methamphetamine problem is harming people nationwide and in Montrose, especially when the drug is cut with fentanyl, she said.
“It’s killing people,” Yoder said.
The evidence showed her Nguyen provided money and that the alleged distributor operated in his home — the judge said that looked a lot like he was helping, and he had pleaded guilty to an offense reflecting that.
Yoder told him she would impose prison, just not the full six years allowable.
“Understand, Mr. Nguyen, this is a very serious offense you’ve pleaded guilty to,” Yoder said, handing down four years, the minimum prison time for the offense. “I know this is disappointing. But this is an appropriate sentence.”