Ben Nguyen’s involvement in a methamphetamine distribution ring was limited, the judge agreed Monday, but because of a previous conviction and the overall harm drug trafficking brings, she sentenced him to four years in prison.

Nguyen was among several people to be indicted in 2021 after a long-running 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigation involving pound-quantities of meth. He pleaded guilty to distribution as a class-2 drug felony, with a stipulation that up to six years in prison could be imposed.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

