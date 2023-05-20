Calling the 2022 stabbing death of Mike Hege a tragedy, Delta District Judge Steven Schultz rejected probation for Gene Barker and instead imposed a six-year prison term for voluntary manslaughter.
“I’m sorry for what happened. I’m sorry that it had to happen,” Barker said in a brief statement Friday.
Barker fatally stabbed Mike Hege, 61, in Cedaredge at their shared home in June of 2022.
A police officer on patrol discovered Hege’s body near a truck in the driveway. Barker was found unconscious in the doorway, clad only in underwear. When roused, Barker reportedly told officers he had been arguing with Hege, whom he was trying to kick out of the residence, but did not know what had happened.
He also said he and Hege had been partying with drugs and other men at the home. Barker later told his mother he had stabbed Hege, but didn’t know why.
Barker was subsequently charged with second-degree murder, but earlier this year pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Prosecutor Rob Zentner played parts of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s interview with Hege’s mother in court Friday. The woman told Agent Brooks Bennett her son said Hege had a gun on the seat of his vehicle and he “knew” Hege was going to kill him. She said she told Barker to tell the truth. “I’m just so devastated,” she said on the recording.
Zentner offered the recording to support his argument for the maximum allowable sentence of six years in prison. He conceded the prosecution had challenges in proving the “knowing” element required for a conviction of second-degree murder, but also said the defense had challenges, too.
Zentner highlighted the fact that Hege was found dead by a vehicle, while Barker was collapsed in the doorway of the home — enough of a distance to raise questions about how he managed that in his condition.
Zentner also noted that although the CBI collected knives at the home, forensic testing found no blood on them, which could support Barker having cleaned his weapon, or even disposed of it.
The court can draw a reasonable inference the same way juries can, Zentner said, and perhaps conclude Barker in fact did know what he was doing.
“There is a big stab wound that took the life of Mr. Hege,” Zentner said.
Public defender Francesca Hovagimian later said it isn’t likely Barker, who had to be wakened at the doorway and was so intoxicated that his three attempts to dial 911 failed, had been crafty enough in his state to hide or clean a weapon. Also, prosecutors could not produce the weapon, whatever it was, which highlights the weaknesses of their case.
She asked for probation. “I know that’s going to raise some eyebrows,” Hovagimian said, but the manslaughter plea recognizes the weaknesses in the case, along with an “extremely colorful” self-defense argument.
Barker was not in the state of mind the prosecution suggested, Hovagimian said. “Gene was out of it. … There are a lot of holes here,” she said, also noting Barker’s lack of criminal history. “This was a complete shock.”
What happened was driven by drugs, Barker’s post-traumatic stress from seeing his friend murdered in Grand Junction in the 1990s, and his relationship with Hege, who at the time of his death was facing charges, Barker’s defense said.
Hovagimian said her client had become afraid of Hege and overheard Hege talking about killing him.
Although Barker “did take Mr. Hege’s life,” the full context of what happened supports a sentence of probation, the attorney said, before playing a video of Barker’s neighbors and mother.
“We were flabbergasted this would happen,” one of the neighbors said. Her husband and daughter also vouched for Barker, saying he was kind and generous; that if anyone deserved a chance, it would be him; that they would help him succeed at probation if need be and they would not feel unsafe if he were released back into the community.
“He’s not a threat to society,” Barker’s mother said on the video.
Zentner in his arguments said the court needed to consider punishment, not just rehabilitation. Although no one spoke in person on behalf of Hege, the deceased man’s sister submitted a letter for Zentner to read.
In it, Hege’s sister recounted their 13-year age difference and how she cried when her “cool” older brother moved away at age 18. She had been shielded from the reality of his drug use, the woman said.
Hege’s life was marked by periods of sobriety and success, but he would often fall back into drugs. It finally reached the point where she distanced herself from her brother.
Their final communication was by Facebook, when the woman informed Hege of their mother’s death.
Hege reported being at peace in the mountains of Colorado and asked if they might exchange text messages from time to time.
His sister was leery, however — and now, she no longer has the chance to reconnect.
“I’m angry someone took his life,” she wrote. “ … he did not deserve to be murdered.”
After reading the letter, Zentner displayed a picture of Hege with a pet cat.
Barker took a life, the prosecutor reiterated, and deserves some punishment for it. A sentence other than prison would unduly depreciate the loss of that life and the severity of what happened is the “primary peg” on which Zentner based his argument for prison.
“This was traumatic for our small community,” Cedaredge Police Chief Daniel Sanders said. To this day, people relive and talk about what happened, Sanders said. Although Barker is better when sober, the sentence should match the crime, he added.
Schultz explained to the gallery he was accepting Barker’s manslaughter plea because based on the facts, it was not unconscionable. “The fact is, we do not know for certain what happened,” the judge said, noting that there is contradictory information in the case, as well as speculation.
Barker was rejected from community corrections as well as treatment court, which were options other than prison or probation, Schultz said.
Barker had no criminal history and is affected by mental health issues and drug-use, the judge noted. Schultz also had to consider the nature of the offense, the way Hege died and lingering questions as to whether Barker truly accepts responsibility.
The reality: Someone died and that leans in favor of a punitive sentence being imposed, Schultz said.
He then formally imposed six years in prison, with credit for 330 days Barker has already spent in jail.
“The outcome of this case is a compromise” that reflects the strengths and weaknesses of the case, Schultz said. He acknowledged people might be disappointed in the sentence for a variety of reasons, but indicated defense and prosecuting attorneys had negotiated a reasonable resolution based on what could and could not be proven.
“The fact is, there are no winners or losers in this matter, just a tragedy for everyone involved,” Schultz said.