Calling the 2022 stabbing death of Mike Hege a tragedy, Delta District Judge Steven Schultz rejected probation for Gene Barker and instead imposed a six-year prison term for voluntary manslaughter.

“I’m sorry for what happened. I’m sorry that it had to happen,” Barker said in a brief statement Friday.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

