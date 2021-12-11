December 2 saw the first prison sentence handed down in a bogus billing and kickback scheme that bilked the Western Area Power Authority’s Montrose location of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Jacob Newman — who was charged in April and pleaded guilty in July to theft of government property — was sentenced to 15 months in prison, despite arguments for probation, U.S. District Court records show. Under his plea agreement, Newman is to pay $120,532 in restitution to the Department of Energy.
So far, others sentenced in the scam have received probation.
Active cases remain for Jared Newman, the alleged mastermind, and for Matthew Cline, as well as for Ashley Oldham. Oldham pleaded guilty to theft of government property, but has not been sentenced.
Jared Newman is charged with aiding and abetting wire fraud. A plea hearing is set for next year.
Because the case is ongoing, Jared Newman’s attorney could not comment.
Cline is also charged with aiding and abetting wire fraud; his trial is set for next April.
USAO alleges kickback schemeAccording to the complaint in Jared Newman’s case and other case documents, the scheme was elaborate, but essentially entailed WAPA being billed for parts and supplies it never received.
Phony invoices were issued through shell companies set up by Jacob Newman, who is Jared’s brother, and several other codefendants. These invoices were paid out by WAPA after false representations as to their authenticity. As a result, WAPA, a government agency within the DOE, lost about $880,000.
Jared Newman pocketed the bulk of the money — in excess of $650,000 — while funneling the rest to the others, the government alleges.
Court documents identify Jared Newman as a contractor at WAPA between 2014 and 2017, who, as a warehouse clerk, was responsible for things like ordering supplies, documenting the purchases, inventory, tracking the inventory through WAPA’s “maximo” system and distributing supplies to employees.
The complaint says he worked closely with another contractor, “JA.”
According to U.S. District Court records, a John Atwood was charged in the scheme this past April and later pleaded guilty to theft of government property. He was sentenced in August to three years of probation and must pay about $51,000 in restitution.
The government alleges that as part of the scheme, Jared Newman enlisted Cline, Atwood, Jacob Newman, Oldham, Maranda Fraze, Charles Branson and Britni Branson to create and register shell companies purporting to supply goods to WAPA. The group also opened bank accounts in the names of the shell companies for the purposes of receiving payments from WAPA, the government further alleges.
As described by the government, the next step of the overall scheme used bogus purchase orders, followed with fake invoices on behalf of the shell companies, which would prompt calls from WAPA for verification. WAPA managers, when provided with matching information from seemingly legitimate invoices, then paid via government purchase cards.
This money went into the accounts of the shell companies and from there, most was then paid to Jared Newman, per the government’s allegations.
“As part of the scheme, (Jared) Newman used his access to WAPA’s inventory control system, ‘maximo,’ to create false entries which made it appear that WAPA had received the purchased supplies when in fact WAPA had received nothing,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office complaint against him states.
Atwood was also working as a warehouse clerk for a subcontractor, per his plea agreement, and with “JN” was responsible for completing a full inventory of the WAPA warehouse. WAPA had split those duties between the them as a control measure “in an attempt to mitigate fraud.”
Atwood’s plea document does not specify who JN is, however, Jacob Newman’s plea agreement discusses a “JN” who is identified his brother and as a contract employee working in the warehouse. Jared Newman’s complaint also identifies him as the employee of a contractor, for whom he worked as a warehouse clerk.
Jacob Newman’s case and sentenceAs part of his role in the scam, Jared’s brother Jacob Newman set up businesses called “The Home Store” and “Ridgway Design Center” as well as, in 2017, registered “RDC Inc.” with the Colorado Secretary of State.
Jacob Newman received product lists from Jared Newman and, under his brother’s direction, created “invoices” on behalf of the three companies he’d set up, documents in Jacob’s case say.
“In truth, the defendant (Jacob) provided no products to WAPA. The defendant used invoice templates from his businesses when requesting payments from WAPA to make the billings look legitimate,” the plea document states.
When another WAPA employee would call Jacob Newman to verify the invoice, he would read back a bogus invoice number, part number and costs, while confirming his company had supplied the product on the invoice.
Jacob Newman then would take the provided government purchase card number to process payment into his business bank account and, per the plea document, tell Jared Newman the amount he was getting after a processing fee. Jacob Newman then would either cut his brother a check or provide the money in cash.
The checks often contained false information on the memo line to conceal the true nature of the payments.
“Put simply, the defendant (Jacob Newman) never supplied any product to WAPA despite billing and collecting thousands of dollars in payments from WAPA from such supposed product,” the plea document says.
Through 39 transactions, Jacob Newman ran $120,532 through his bank accounts and handed over $95,671 to Jared Newman, the paperwork alleges. Jacob Newman received about $25,000 in “commission.”
Prosecutors said although Jacob Newman might not have initially understood the scope of the transactions, it was later clear there was no intent to provide products to WAPA; he knew his businesses weren’t providing goods and “that he and (Jared) were stealing government money,” the plea document concludes.
Again, Jared Newman’s case is pending and to date a plea has not been entered.
The federal court system uses various methods to calculate what penalty range judges can use in handing down a sentence; these are based on statute and on defendant-specific information.
Jacob Newman’s attorneys filed for a downward variance. The Nov. 8 motion said a probationary sentence would better position Jacob Newman to pay restitution and, further, his sentence should not depart greatly from those of other defendants convicted in the case.
These codefendants were all sentenced to between three and four years of probation or have been recommended for probation — and they all engaged in similar conduct. At least two, defense attorneys wrote, helped steal more money than Jacob Newman did.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not oppose the motion, but did oppose the amount of variance requested.
In a Nov. 17 sentencing statement, the USAO sought four years of probation with eight months of home detention.
The USAO said several others in the scheme received probation for similar conduct — however, Jacob Newman’s circumstances are different. Each of the other defendants who pleaded out cooperated with the government; Jacob Newman did not. He did not meet with agents or provide records, as others had.
Further, the other defendants had less of a criminal history.
“In fact, the defendant was actually under a criminal justice sentence during the time that he participated in the present scheme, arguably aggravating his conduct,” Assistant US Attorney Tim Neff wrote. (The document did not specify what that sentence was or what it was for.)
Neff therefore argued for home confinement, in addition to probation.
At sentencing, U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello denied the motion for a downward variance. She sentenced Jacob Newman to 15 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Court documents do not include a written order denying the motion and transcripts of the sentencing hearing were not immediately available. A statement of reasons is on file, however, it is not a public document.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.