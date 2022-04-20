Bernardo Ontiveros-Aguero received a five-year term of supervised probation with 90 days in jail for trafficking an “extreme” amount of cocaine into Montrose.
District Judge Keri Yoder had to balance the severity of the class-2 drug felony against multiple other factors, including Ontiveros’ lack of a criminal history, his low score on a reoffense risk assessment and his cooperation with investigators.
“Honestly, I feel ashamed. I ask for forgiveness here. … I want to deal with this problem,” Ontiveros, 52, said at sentencing Monday, April 18. (Ontiveros is also identified in some court documents as Ontiveros-Aglero; he was referred to as Ontiveros throughout the hearing Monday.)
Ontiveros was arrested in 2021 after an investigation that began in 2020. He posted bail after his arrest.
7th Judicial District Drug Task Force agents alleged Ontiveros sold one of their confidential informants an ounce of cocaine after arranging to drive it from Gunnison, where he was working at the time, to Montrose. Agents continued investigating, but the probe was interrupted when COVID-19 restrictions canceled Ontiveros’ job and he left the area, according to the original arrest affidavit.
In January 2021, the confidential source reported Ontiveros had again offered to bring cocaine from Denver to Montrose. When Ontiveros arrived for the sale, agents arrested him. They reported seizing 413 grams of cocaine, just a bit less than half a kilo.
Ontiveros later pleaded guilty to distributing between 14 and 225 grams of a controlled substance. Under his plea agreement, he was subject to open sentencing.
Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Burtis on Monday said Ontiveros should go to prison or to a community corrections program, arguing probation was not appropriate. She said Ontiveros twice sold drugs in the community, in transactions that were a year apart.
“This was clearly a distribution situation,” Burtis said. She also said it appeared as though there would have been a lot more local activity involving him, had his Gunnison job not fallen through.
“I have a feeling we will be seeing Mr. Ontiveros again,” Burtis said.
A prosecutor’s “feelings” are not what the court should base its findings on, defense attorney Matthew Barringer said, also noting the DA hadn’t charged Ontiveros for the first alleged distribution.
His client has no criminal history, lost his shot at gaining residency because of his plea, is employed and has a support network. All of these factors point toward a sentence of probation, which a pre-sentence investigation report also had recommended, finding Ontiveros was a low risk and required a low level of supervision.
“(He) knows what he did was wrong. He took full responsibility. There was no could have been, should have been,” Barringer said.
Yoder took note of Ontiveros’ positives and said she had to weigh those against a significant aggravating factor: “This was an extreme amount of drugs. You were peddling drugs … for at least a year that we know of.”
Yoder went through multiple criteria for probationary sentences.
She could not find there was an undue risk of further crime or that Ontiveros was in need of treatment that could only be provided through imprisonment. Since he had no criminal record, his history could not show he would necessarily fail at probation, or that the circumstances of the crime were likely to occur while Ontiveros is on probation, Yoder also found.
Because of the way the case was charged, there was no mandatory sentence in play and the facts of the case could be interpreted in several ways when it came to considering the sentences of those who committed similar crimes.
Ontiveros appears unlikely to commit additional crime and is likely to respond to any ordered treatment, Yoder also found.
Most applicable factors marshal in favor of probation — but a punitive sanction was also needed, because of the “large amount of drugs and the underlying conviction,” she said.
Yoder imposed 90 days in jail, to be served in Montrose, without any form of work release or credit for pre-sentence confinement. The judge ordered Ontiveros to complete 100 hours of useful public service. He was also assessed more than $6,500 in costs and fines.
He was remanded into custody immediately.
