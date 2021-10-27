Jose Sanchez-Medrano was sentenced Monday to three years of probation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Sanchez-Medrano was initially charged with sexual assault on a child over an encounter at a Halloween party last year but pleaded guilty to the delinquency offense which carries an underlying sexual factual basis.
What happened traumatized the youth, his father said at sentencing. The family was also frustrated to learn of Sanchez-Medrano’s failed drug tests, he said. “We just want this over, to put this behind us and move on,” the man said.
Deputy District Attorney Aubrey Thompson highlighted what she called Sanchez-Medrano’s denial, even after his guilty plea, and asked the court to formally inquire whether he wanted to go forward with his plea agreement.
Thompson said she’s concerned Sanchez-Medrano is at high risk to reoffend. Although his plea agreement called for probation, Thompson said there should also be 90 days of jail imposed.
On Oct. 24, 2020, Sanchez-Medrano went back to a Montrose County home where there had been a Halloween party. There, he saw a juvenile sleeping on an air mattress as an opportunity “and took it,” Thompson said. The prosecutor also said Sanchez-Medrano had entered the home to buy methamphetamine.
The child is now living “forever scarred,” she said, calling for the 90 days as a punitive measure.
Sanchez-Medrano spent 79 days in custody after his initial arrest, public defender Kori Zapletal said. He is overall at low risk and there were no other similar allegations against her client either before or since the incident.
Zapletal said Sanchez-Medrano had not returned to the residence to assault anyone, but had entered a darkened room and saw a sleeping person with longer hair, whom he might have mistaken for a woman he had previously dated.
The case evidence supports probation, the attorney said, and probation can also address Sanchez-Medrano’s substance abuse issues through treatment.
Because of a scheduling conflict, the Montrose Daily Press could not stay for the duration of sentencing. According to the Montrose Combined Court, Sanchez-Medrano received three years of supervised probation and 90 days in jail (credit for 79 already served) and was fined.
He must also undergo an alcohol evaluation, obtain and continue with mental health treatment and can only have authorized internet access. He is also barred from possessing sexually explicit or stimulating material and from patronizing places where it is available.
Sanchez-Medrano must register as a sex offender and can only be in contact with people under 18 with approval from probation.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.