One of three gas station robbery defendants was asked Monday to consider what he had done and to draft an apology letter to the victim to explain what he would do to ensure nothing like what happened last July would happen again.
Paydon Boyle pleaded guilty to the attempted aggravated robbery of the Alta gas station in 2019 and on Monday was sentenced to two years of supervised probation as part of a deferred judgment. If he completes the terms of his sentence, no conviction will enter and he can seek to have his record expunged.
Also on Monday, codefendant Joseph Charron entered a plea to attempted aggravated robbery, under an agreement that calls for probation, with other terms open to the court. He has agreed to assist the prosecution in the case of Tristan Billingsley, the alleged gunman in last year’s robbery, whose case is pending. Charron is to be sentenced Nov. 30.
On July 11, 2019, Billingsley, who denies wrongdoing, allegedly conspired with the others to rob the Alta gas station to get money to settle a bar tab. According to police, he went into the Alta, pointed a gun at the clerk, and gave the man eight seconds to hand over as much money as possible.
Through surveillance footage and recordings from home security systems, police linked Boyle’s Jeep to the getaway vehicle and tracked it down to Chatam Drive, where Boyle then lived with Charron and Billingsley, his roommates. Boyle admitted to driving to the gas station and also told police where they could find the gun.
Boyle’s lack of a criminal history factored into the agreement for probation, prosecutors said Monday, while defense attorney Brent Martin noted Boyle had cooperated with police.
The victim did not oppose the agreement, prosecutors said.
Boyle initially said he had no statement when District Judge Keri Yoder asked if he had anything to say, but in light of his lack of prior criminal behavior, she wanted to know what he had been thinking that night.
“I was honestly scared. I didn’t know what to do,” Boyle said, adding that he remained scared and confused after the attempted robbery, too. “I wish it had never happened.”
Yoder asked what he planned to do to make sure nothing like the robbery attempt happened again. “Somebody could have gotten killed,” she said.
Boyle detailed his housing and work plans, as well as his intention to stay away from the others, stating that he would never again have roommates.
Martin said Boyle had significant family support and “literally owned (up to) everything.”
Yoder said although Boyle’s participation in the crime was not as significant as others’, he was culpable for what happened.
She imposed the two-year probation term, upping the amount of useful public service he is to perform to 72 hours, and imposed costs totaling about $1,700.
Yoder also ordered Boyle to write a letter of apology to the victim, which is to be submitted through the District Attorney’s Office.
“I think you should explain … how you are never going to do this again,” Yoder said.
Billingsley has been set for court Oct. 13. He is charged with aggravated robbery, menacing and theft.
