The operator of a former daycare where a young child was found in a portable crib, inside of a closet, will serve 18 months of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
The plea and stipulated sentence will give Tess Werner a path to move forward, Deputy District Attorney Andrew Boyko said June 25. Werner received a deferred judgment, meaning that if she complies with all court-ordered conditions, she will not stand as convicted of the offense.
Attorneys for the operator of the former Little Tots Child Care & Preschool said Werner had been vilified on social media, where people conflated unrelated incidents and posted “libelous” things.
Police investigated the Little Tots daycare in 2019, after a state licensing specialist reported finding a 15-month-old in a pack-n-play that had been put inside a windowless closet. The state at the time also reported other violations of the facility’s operating license, including staff certification and limits on the number of children being cared for. Werner’s license was suspended.
Because of what happened, the child’s mother is now unable to trust many people in caring for her daughter, Boyko said. The woman has had to rely on family and therefore, had to move. The child, also, appears to be more afraid of the dark than is typical for a child that age, although Boyko said the mother is not sure why.
“Thankfully, nobody was hurt. Her actions were not without consequences,” Boyko said. “This was just really impactful on (mother). She felt she had found someone she trusted. … She still vividly remembers this.”
The child’s mother, however, considers herself a forgiving person, and thought the plea offer was fair, Boyko said.
The woman did not appear in person or by phone for the sentencing hearing June 25, although she had been informed of the date and time, he said.
The plea deal was offered because it resulted in an outcome similar to what could have happened had Werner gone to trial, he said. Boyko also said the plea and contemplated sentence was offered “to give her a path back to what she’s been doing her whole life.”
Werner has certainly experienced consequences, public defender Drew Ashcraft said — “a bludgeoning” on social media.
“Social media can be an extremely dangerous place, especially in a town such as Montrose,” he said, telling the court the legal consequences of Werner’s plea pale in comparison to what happened to her online over the past two years.
No children were injured, Ashcraft said. “That’s why this (agreement) is fair.”
He, co-counsel and the District Attorney’s Office worked countless hours to craft a plea agreement that would let Werner one day apply to get her license back.
“Allow Ms. Werner to put this behind her,” by paying the consequences for what happened, Ashcraft told Montrose County Judge Ben Morris.
Werner said she took full responsibility for what happened, even though she was not present when it did.
“I guarantee this will never happen again,” she said, also apologizing to the child and her mother.
Morris said the resolution appeared to be fair, although the interest Werner’s case generated might have made it more difficult to reach an agreement.
“Social media can be good, but sometimes, isn’t,” Morris said. The judge said social media seems designed to manipulate emotions for revenue and there can be a severe consequence for any business owner.
“I take that seriously,” Morris said.
He imposed court costs as part of the 18 months of unsupervised probation, but waived fees because Werner is indigent. Her sentence includes requirements for Werner to comply with Health and Human Services, Child Protective Services and the state.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
