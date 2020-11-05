A husband and wife whose attorney said were “conned” into an embezzlement scheme that siphoned money from the Western Area Power Authority were sentenced Wednesday to probation and home confinement, with monitoring.
Charles Branson received three years of probation, with six months of home confinement. Britni Branson, also known as Britni Bieser, also received three years of probation, but with three months of home confinement.
The Bransons were ordered to wear GPS tracking devices while under home confinement; they are allowed to leave home for purposes such as work, worship or medical services.
Each was ordered to pay restitution, joint and severally with any other defendants who are convicted. Charles Branson was ordered to pay $165,000 and Britni, about $81,872.
In August, both pleaded guilty to theft of government property, as part of a scheme involving funneling money to another person via fake invoices. Their sentences follow that of Maranda Fraze, who received four years of probation, also for theft of government property.
“The offense in this case was significant,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Neff said Wednesday, during Charles Branson’s sentencing.
“It did go on for over a two-year period and involved a substantial sum of money. That speaks to the nature of (severity). On the other side of the ledger, the defendant, once confronted, did agree to cooperate.”
Neff said later during Britni Branson’s hearing that she, too, had stepped up to try to make things right once confronted, assisting the government’s case.
Between Sept. 12, 2014 and through April 3, 2017, Charles Branson took federal money from the U.S. Department of Energy, through WAPA.
He created a company, “Branson Distributing” and registered it with the Colorado Secretary of State, at the direction of a WAPA contract employee identified as JN.
According to plea documents, JN created phony invoices for goods WAPA had supposedly purchased from Branson Distributing. A WAPA employee would call Branson for invoice details and then provide the number for a government purchase card to pay for the goods. Branson processed these payments through the Square payment phone app, then deposited the amount of “profit” JN ordered into JN’s bank account, or for other third parties.
“At no time did Branson Distributing actually purchase any bona fide goods or provide any bona fide goods to WAPA,” the plea documents state.
The scheme is similar to the one in which Fraze engaged, also reportedly on behalf of JN, who has not been charged.
Charles Branson ran 54 different transactions totaling about $165,000; of this, JN received about $110,000, again according to plea documents in the case. Branson kept $49,116 as his “commission.”
Britni Branson’s involvement dated from late 2015 and entailed the same conduct, only she created a company called Bieser Co. and funneled about $81,000 to JN, retaining $18,774 as “commission.”
Both Bransons were “conned into this,” as were others, defense attorney William Cohan said during Britni Branson’s hearing. When she learned what was happening was not legitimate, she ceased participating, he said.
Cohan argued against home confinement and significant restitution being imposed on the struggling pair. He also said Charles, an avid hunter, will never be able to hunt again because his conviction precludes him from owning a firearm.
“Do not impose home detention, and allow Mr. Branson to do his best to support his family. He is already punished by his deprivation of the ability to own a gun,” Cohan said.
“It is a large amount of money. Who really should be responsible for it, though?” U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico asked, taking note that the “primary player” has not been charged.
Neff said Charles Branson’s cut of the money was about $49,000, gained through jointly undertaken activity “in a scheme where they worked together hand-in-glove.” Neff also said Branson had agreed to restitution when he signed the plea deal.
Domenico ultimately ordered Charles to pay restitution of $165,000, although other defendants may also be held liable for it.
Domenico also agreed to the government’s request to reduce the sentencing level for both Bransons, who have no criminal history and who cooperated with authorities.
“I understand this is a significant sentence. … I understand that even just losing your ability to have a firearm is significant for you,” the judge told Charles.
“The financial obligation will also be. On the other hand, this was a lot of money and the scheme lasted a long time. So a significant sentence is warranted.”
Domenico went on to formally order Britni to pay the$81,000 figure in restitution, joint and several with others who may be convicted.
Although Cohan argued for no home confinement, so that Britni could better take care of her son, Domenico said house arrest would not interfere with that.
“I think that is appropriate. Given the financial gain that was attempted here, I think restitution is also appropriate,” he said.
“This was a serious crime. I do think a significant sentence is warranted,” Domenico reiterated.
“I understand this will be painful for you and your family. On the other hand, imprisonment was possible, but I do not believe it’s necessary. …You’ve taken responsibility and started down the path of rehabilitation by assisting the government in its restitution.”
Domenico said both Bransons appear to be on the right path and Wednesday’s sentences would deter others.
He told Britni Branson that he believes she will be law-abiding and productive once the sentence has been served “rather than fall for schemes like this.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
