After unsuccessful attempts to withdraw his felony menacing plea, Jeffrey Salazar was on Monday sentenced to supervised probation, with a sex offender registration requirement.

“I just wish I wouldn’t have took the plea deal. I wish I had my day in court,” Salazar said, before acknowledging Monday was that day.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

