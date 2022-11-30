After unsuccessful attempts to withdraw his felony menacing plea, Jeffrey Salazar was on Monday sentenced to supervised probation, with a sex offender registration requirement.
“I just wish I wouldn’t have took the plea deal. I wish I had my day in court,” Salazar said, before acknowledging Monday was that day.
Salazar was originally accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her camp trailer in 2021. A security guard heard her screaming and intervened until police arrived.
Salazar disputed the allegations against him.
He ultimately pleaded guilty to felony menacing, with an underlying sexual factual basis, in return for supervised probation as a condition of a deferred judgment. Under a deferred judgment, if Salazar complies with all sentencing terms, he will not stand convicted of felony menacing.
Salazar tried to withdraw his guilty plea earlier this year, arguing first that he did not fully realize how the conviction would affect his ability to see minor family members. Some time after that motion was denied, Salazar filed another, this time contending a person who knew the victim could offer testimony that might impeach her credibility.
That motion was denied in October.
Public defender Kori Zapletal on Monday argued Salazar’s plea agreement should be accepted, noting there was a dispute over what was consented to in the 2021 encounter.
Because the hearing began before its scheduled time, the Daily Press did not hear the prosecutor’s argument, if any, or victim statements, if any.
Zapletal said Salazar had spent almost a month in jail at the beginning of his case, so no further jail should be ordered. Although the agreement called for supervised probation, the level of supervision should be left up to probation, plus probation should be allowed to reassess whether supervision was needed after two years, she argued.
District Judge Keri Yoder noted Salazar’s past attempts to withdraw his plea and go to trial.
“It is concerning you continue to have a high level of denial,” she said. Although facts somewhat conflict, there is evidence, including from bystanders, she also said.
The judge also said that although Salazar’s criminal history is mostly dated, it includes instances of alcohol-related offenses.
Yoder sentenced Salazar to four years of supervised probation as part of deferred judgment. In addition to registering as a sex offender, Salazar must be evaluated for substance abuse and obtain recommended treatment; must have a mental health evaluation and appropriate treatment, and cannot use drugs or alcohol.
Yoder spared Salazar further jail time, but told him that she expects full compliance.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
