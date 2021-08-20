Based on his lack of criminal history, the fate of codefendants and progress in turning his life around, Tristan Billingsley won a shot at probation for his role in a 2019 gas station robbery.
“Mr. Billingsley has grown a lot since that event took place,” public defender Kori Zapletal said Wednesday, when her client was sentenced to two years of probation on his plea to robbery. As part of the plea, a 2021 case filed against him this year was entirely dismissed.
In July 2019, Billingsley drove to the Alta gas station with two friends, Paydon Boyle and Joseph Charron, with a plan to rob the till and use the money to settle their bar tab, then split what was left over, according to arrest affidavits.
Billingsley was identified as the person who went into the store, held a gun on the clerk and demanded money, giving the employee “8 seconds” to hand it over.
The trio was arrested in the following months in part because of video surveillance and a vehicle that was linked to them.
Although he was 21 at the time, Billingsley was very much “a kid,” Zapletal said Wednesday, when she also characterized her client as deeply remorseful. In the two years since, he has matured, she said: He is engaged, maintains a home as its breadwinner and is raising a baby.
“Mr. Billingsley has really grown a lot since this event took place,” Zapletal said.
Billingsley had no felony history prior to the robbery, she added.
Boyle and Charron previously pleaded to attempted robbery. Boyle was given a deferred judgment with two years of probation as a condition. Charron was sentenced to probation even though he had more of a criminal history than her client, Zapletal said.
“(Billingsley) does acknowledge he took part … and this must have had a significant impact on the victim and feels terrible about that,” she said.
But Billingsley is not the same person now, the attorney added.
A pre-sentence investigation had recommended probation and against a community corrections sentence. This process also determined that Billingsley would require only a minimum level of supervision to be successful on probation.
Because of the serious nature of the crime, Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Burtis said she had initially wanted to seek a commcorr sentence. But Billingsley’s cooperation in the pre-sentence process gave her more hope that he would succeed on probation, so Burtis instead sought a two-year term of it, as well as time to file a restitution and cost of prosecution claim.
District Judge Mary Deganhart said she did not understand the lapse in judgment that caused Billingsley to commit the offense, saying that even if he was young at the time, he was nonetheless an adult.
“This could have gone so wrong and so sideways. People could have been hurt. You could have died. The victim could have died,” she said.
Looking at his situation in the two years since the crime, however, gave Deganhart hope it was a “one-off situation.”
Although encouraged by his progress, Deganhart was also “disappointed” that Billingsley, who declined to speak, didn’t offer an apology to the victim.
Zapletal later clarified that Billingsley had asked her to convey his apology because he isn’t comfortable with public speaking.
Probation, the judge reminded Billingsley, “is a huge opportunity for you.”
Billingsley will still carry a felony conviction that could affect things like employment and other opportunities, she also said.
But, Deganhart later said: “This doesn’t have to define your life. It sounds like you have decided this isn’t who you are. I appreciate that.”
She imposed two years of probation, 60 hours of useful public service and 12 days in jail, with 12 days of credit for pre-sentence confinement.
“I am hopeful none of us see you back here,” Deganhart said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.