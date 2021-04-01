Meeting the need: Founder of Shepherd's Hand feeds the hungry

Logistics.
If dedicated community servant Garey Martinez’s background could be summarized in one word, “logistics” might be it — and although it might seem odd to find a Marine veteran, former sales manager and businessman applying those skills to helping the hungry and the homeless, they are serving him, and Montrose, quite well.
Before he helped found the now defunct Christ’s Kitchen meal service; established Shepherd’s Hand and sat on the board of Lighthouse Ministries/overnight winter shelter, Martinez was a Marine captain, specializing in logistics. He then worked for Avon, serving as a district manager for nine years — logistics again, he noted — before working for RJ Reynolds in its foods division, where “coincidentally enough,” he was responsible for food distribution in six states, as well as a cross-country truck fleet.
Martinez went on to start his own import company for camping and backpacking supplies, with wholesale and retail divisions, but he sold up in 1989, tired, he said, of the smog in LA, and smarting from a divorce.
“I came back to Montrose,” said Martinez.
Since that time, his logistical experience — as well as experience in food distribution and camping gear — has been brought to bear for the good of others.
Locally, Martinez worked for Habitat for Humanity as operations manager, then began his own screen-printing business. A mild stroke forced his retirement in 2000, but he wasn’t done working.
After a 35-year hiatus, Martinez began attending church again, becoming a Presbyterian deacon. In that capacity, he was put in charge of food distribution.
“That’s when I found out Montrose had a problem. They were putting a small bandage on what was really a gushing wound they needed addressed,” said Martinez.
In short, people were hungry and going without.
At the time, his idea for a shelter was rebuffed so instead, he started Christ’s Kitchen with Carloyn Carter — “with the pots and pans of our kitchen and the dollars and cents out of our pockets,” as Martinez put it.
“The need has always been there but my realization of the need kept growing because of my exposure to it.”
Martinez left the Christ’s Kitchen organization after a time. His original mission had been to provide three meals a day, plus such services as showers and lockers for homeless people, but the board at the time felt one meal a day was what was feasible.
Martinez said he then joined Carolyn Hickerson in her Weekend Blessings ministry, which provided sack lunches for the hungry.
Martinez later established Shepherd’s Hand, which at first provided showers, phones, lockers, computer access and meals to those in need at the Mexican American Development Association. Martinez later parted ways with MADA and has been trying to establish a permanent home for Shepherd’s Hand.
He and others are part-way through creating the Shepherd’s Hand Center, which intends to meet people with wraparound services, food distribution, and to continue providing hot meals. For now, Shepherd’s Hand is serving breakfast and lunch out of a fully licensed food trailer parked in the rear courtyard of the United Methodist Church.
“We’re one of the few nonprofits that has no paid staff. One-hundred percent of the people who work with us are volunteers,” Marteinz said.
Martinez is a board member of Food Bank of the Rockies, helping other local nonprofits secure food at a low cost, which they can then hand out to our friends and neighbors in need — logistics at play yet again.
He secures Food Bank of the Rockies food for his own boxed commodities distribution site, currently at Cedar Creek Church. If he can establish the center, he hopes for a set-up where people can come in and select their food from shelves.
Although some nonprofits have income restrictions, Martinez’s only requirement is that the recipient of his food boxes be hungry.
Even his work selling camping gear is coming in handy. Martinez, with Chris Hauck, Jim Renfrow, Henry Guerra, Bobbie Guerra and others, oversees the Lighthouse emergency winter shelter. The Lighthouse operates overnight only, in a city building the ministry subleases from farmer John Harold, whose lease allows him to use it for summer agriculture worker housing.
For those who cannot stay at the shelter, the Lighthouse charity is often able to provide with sleeping bags, tents and other cold weather gear.
Martinez doesn’t only strive to serve the down and out. A veteran himself, he works to help other veterans, as a board member for Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
“People have said it is a lot of work. My response is that if God didn’t give me as much joy, I wouldn’t do it, so I do it without complaints,” said Martinez, who estimates that he works about 40 - 60 hours a week through his volunteerism.
Complaints are more common than praise, but those small bursts of gratitude are treasured. Martinez told of receiving a note from a family who could not pay their heating bill because of medical expenses. The family received help with that and sent a thanks for “putting the light back into our home … and putting light back into our life,” Martinez said.
“That made the whole year worth it. Not the complaints and what appears to be the people who are using you. Those are negatives I have to look past, but you get people who really appreciate it and tell you. That’s what makes me continue,” he added.
Nonprofits need money and volunteers — and people should not shy away from it, for fear they don’t have what it takes, Martinez said. Shepherd’s Hand doesn’t necessarily require great cooking skills, for instance. Instead, helping there can be as simple as talking to clients, or even boxing up food.
Those who are volunteer-minded also don’t have to stick only with Shepherd’s Hand or related ministries, he said.
“It doesn’t make a difference where they volunteer; if they’ve got a heart to volunteer, they can do that anywhere,” Martinez said.
“We’re not in competition with each other. We’re all looking to help. We want to fulfill a need for those who have needs.”
