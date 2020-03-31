With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting both social and business operations, multiple projects have been postponed. Economic impacts have also caused shifts in interest rates, which may change the timeline of the new police building project.
More information about the next steps in the process, as well as any postponements or adjustments that will need to be made, will be available after updates on bond markets and interest rates by the city’s financial consultants and bond counsel at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting.
“We will be discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the financial markets, which is affecting the percentage interest rate the city will pay for the construction borrowing. We will need to decide when is the best time to move forward with the issuance of certificates of participation based upon the current interest rates,” said City Manager Bill Bell.
“Right now, the market has shifted up again which means we might be able to continue within our parameters on the certificates of participation, but we will know more after that discussion.”
The city is building a new police headquarters, as part of a public safety sales tax measure that passed last year.
If the borrowing ends up being postponed, Bell said it would not halt progress.
“If we postpone the borrowing, we would most likely continue with planning and design, but at a slower pace than originally thought. The construction will need to take place within two years from whenever we borrow the money,” Bell said.
While the pandemic has caused major postponements and closures for multiple businesses and projects, Bell said that public safety is something that is especially needed during times of crisis.
“The need for a larger, updated public safety building is still there despite COVID-19,” Bell said. “In fact, it is showing how our current facility is not adequate to serve the current and future needs of our community, especially during times like this where space is necessary for the police officers and records technicians to do their work safely and effectively.”
The new police department building will still progress with considerations of economic efficiency — Bell said that while adjustments might need to be made due to the situation, the project will continue.
“We have already entered into contracts with an owner's representative and police technical design consultant, and if we decide to hold off on the borrowing until the rates come back down, we will need to work with them to postpone their portion of the project,” Bell said. “Eventually it will all move forward when the time is right.”
The regular city council meeting will take place tonight at 6 p.m. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will take place virtually. More information can be found at cityofmontrose.org.
