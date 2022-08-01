project 7 treatment plant

The Ridgway Water Treatment Plant is to be located on 50 acres set back from U.S. 550. (Project 7 Water Authority)

The water treatment authority slated to develop a backup treatment plant is rounding out planning stages as it eyes a shortlist of design contractors.

Project 7 Water Authority (Project 7) hopes to establish a shortlist of potential design teams by September, Project 7 spokesperson Miles Graham told the Montrose Daily Press.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

