Following Election Day, a number of measures in the 2020 general election had passed, but the race to reintroduce wolves west of the Continental Divide, as of Thursday morning, had yet to be decided. Coloradans are split on the issue, but with an over 20,000 vote lead supporting the initiative and 90% of ballots counted as of Thursday morning, the window to close the gap is shutting quickly.
According to numbers from the Secretary of State’s website, the measure is favored in urban areas, while rural residents on the Western Slope are opposed, including Steve Hale, a fourth generation rancher in Montrose who voted against the measure.
The decision was simple for Hale, as Proposition 114, the Gray Wolf Reintroduction Initiative, wouldn’t make the process any easier on the ranch.
“You already have multiple bear attacks,” said Hale, concerned of people’s well being as well as the impact on his livestock. “ ... once you have wolf packs, there’s a big public safety issue.”
Hale isn’t alone. A number of Western Slope counties, besides San Juan, San Miguel and La Plata counties, voted against the measure, with Montrose holding firm at 76% opposed and 23% for, according to numbers from the Secretary of State’s website.
The disparity in votes between the Western Slope and Front Range is demonstrating a clear divide on the issue.
“Those are people that don’t have to live with the impact. This is a perfect example of the urban and rural disconnect with these issues,” Hale said.
But statewide, the outlook on Colorado’s decision is likely that the measure passes, if the lead holds (a simple majority is needed to pass the measure). Heading into Thursday, the unofficial results show a slight lead approving of the measure at 50.3% with 49.7% against.
There was no indication the lead would narrow as updates rolled in all of Wednesday. The gap between “yes” and “no” votes continued to fluctuate throughout the day, with the exceedingly slim margins separated by less than 1% of the vote at under 10,000 votes. The gap dipped below 0.5% for a short period of time Wednesday morning, but that since increased to 0.7% as of Wednesday night, a gap of more than 17,000 votes.
Hale fought back against the argument that a reintroduction of gray wolves would balance the ecosystem, wary of the decline of other animals in the region who remain prey for the predators.
“There’s a lot of people that would say that we have to balance the ecosystem,” Hale said, “without regard to what the CPW research says. The agencies that I’ve talked to are not in favor of it as well. They don’t have the resources for proper management.”
The Uncompahgre Valley Cattle Association has been campaigning against the measure, Hale said, using data to suggest any sort of reintroduction should be conducted by wildlife experts who are more in tune with the science of it all.
Also, adding another predator to the mix, Hale says, isn’t going to help matters for Western Slope ranchers and farmers.
“There are way too many other predators — bears, mountain lions,” he said. “You add wolves, it’s only going to get worse. It could impact the elk population dramatically — the wolf population will decimate the elk population.”
Supporters of the measure say reintroducing gray wolves will help balance an ecosystem and provide an important role in ecosystem health. The measure was made all the more important for supporters once officials within the Trump administration stripped gray wolves of protection on the Endangered Species List last week. (Gray wolves were classified as endangered in 1978 and have been protected ever since.)
“In Colorado, the wolf has been functionally extinct for nearly 80 years and remains so today”, said Rob Edward of the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund in a news release. “More than ever, we need wolves to restore the balance in our mountain ecosystems. We need to reintroduce wolves to improve the health of our elk and deer herds, which are suffering from a high prevalence of the always-fatal chronic wasting disease.”
Thus, reintroduction of the wolves could help restore a permanent population in Colorado.
Earlier this year, a pack of gray wolves were spotted in northwestern Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. Opponents of Prop 114 say wolves are already making their way into the state, but supporters argue it’s all the more reason to properly reintroduce the wolves securely to lessen any potential dangers.
“They (wolves) are already floating into western Colorado,” Hale said. “Regardless of what the policy is of the state, they are finding their way in, so why do taxpayer dollars have to pay to manage something that’s coming in on us anyway?”
According to a 2016 study from the Center for American Progress, “The Disappearing West,” Colorado isn’t what it once was as hundreds of miles of natural land in the state have been affected by human development and urban expansion. In fact, Colorado ranked second (525 miles) behind California (785 miles) in natural area lost, graded by square miles.
The significant change in Colorado’s landscape is another reason opponents of the measure fought back.
“There are more people living in the interface between rangeland, the wilderness with these cabins and second homes and properties, [places] where the wolf will inevitably come in contact with — just more and more human problems that will occur.”
According to ballot information, Prop 114 increases state spending by around $300,000 in state budget for 2021-2022, and $500,000 in state budget for year 2022-2023. And beginning in 2023-2023, about $800,000 will be spent for the implementation of the wolf reintroduction plan.
Beyond the fiscal impact, Hale worries about the potential reality of wolves roaming around the region, as mountain lions regularly make their way across the pasture.
“It becomes overwhelming sometimes with predators,” he said. “Adding another one is way beyond reality with what this state needs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.