Colorado State Patrol deployed a team specializing in hazardous materials to ensure towing crews could safely remove a propane truck after it fell off David Road outside of Olathe on Oct. 13, 2021.

A truck carrying propane fell off the road onto its side on Wednesday afternoon outside of Olathe. minimal propane leaked from the vehicle and posed no major public safety hazard.

The accident occured on David Road near the intersection with 6200 Road at approximately 1:28 p.m. on Oct. 13 when the truck veered on the side of the shoulder of the road.

The driver of the truck declined a request for an interview at the scene of the accident.

Per protocol when hazardous materials are involved in a crash, a Colorado State Patrol hazmat team was deployed to the scene to assess the situation.

A small amount of propane leaked from one of the valves, but it did not pose a serious threat to public safety.

“It was much less than what it could have been and that’s why we err on the side of caution,” CSP Sgt. Angela DeGuelle said.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., towing crews had returned the truck to an upright position.

Dave Botts is the co-owner of Pioneer Propane, Inc., the company that owns the truck that was in the accident.

Botts said that in his 11 years in the business, this was the first accident in the company.

The truck has been totaled and will cost approximately $60,000 to replace — but “that’s why you have insurance.”

Although one of the seven total delivery trucks in the fleet is out, Botts said that the company has a backup truck and the accident will not adversely affect day-to-day operations.

“We’ll be fine,” Botts said.

Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

