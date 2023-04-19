Property valuations soar in robust real estate market during statutory reappraisal period 2020-2022

A property under construction at The Bridges is one of many that is part of the burgeoning real estate market. Market data from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022, is the basis for the most recent property valuations, which are at historic highs. (Dennis Anderson/Montrose Daily Press)

 The Western Slope’s booming real estate market is hardly a secret. Property valuations applicable to tax years 2023 and 2024 may still come as sticker shock.

Current property valuation — one part of how property taxes are calculated — is based on sales data from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2022. Intense real estate demand, with rising building costs, low mortgage rates and an influx to western Colorado during that period all fed into the swelling valuation rates, the Western Colorado Assessors said, in releasing data Tuesday.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

