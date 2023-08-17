Local workers and union members see in the proposed Kroger and Albertsons Companies grocery chain merger a triple threat: Job loss, with a ripple effect on retirees’ pensions; higher prices for local and visiting consumers; and a reduced market for local suppliers as well as potential supply chain issues.

For Montrose, fears the merger would close the Safeway store — the only one of the town’s three main grocery stores that is unionized — permeated Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s listening session on the proposal Wednesday.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

