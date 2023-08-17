Local workers and union members see in the proposed Kroger and Albertsons Companies grocery chain merger a triple threat: Job loss, with a ripple effect on retirees’ pensions; higher prices for local and visiting consumers; and a reduced market for local suppliers as well as potential supply chain issues.
For Montrose, fears the merger would close the Safeway store — the only one of the town’s three main grocery stores that is unionized — permeated Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s listening session on the proposal Wednesday.
“We have 95 employees at our store that could all lose their jobs in spring of next year,” said Elisha Curtis, grocery manager and union steward for the Montrose Safeway, following an hour-long Q&A with Weiser. “A lot of them are living paycheck-to-paycheck and it would devastate their families. … Just imagine 95 people out of work, just in Montrose. There isn’t anywhere in town that can absorb (them).”
A proposal, contested
In 2022, Kroger, the parent company of City Market, and Albertsons, parent company of Safeway, announced a proposed $24.6 billion merger. Critics claim the merger would create a monopoly in many communities nationwide. The companies in their merger announcement said the two “complementary” organizations will join forces to establish a national footprint and, through well-known and trusted supermarket banners, expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh, affordable food.
Under the agreement as described, Kroger would acquire all outstanding shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. and assume about $4.7 billion of Albertsons Co. net debt. Albertsons Co. was to pay cash dividend of up to $4 billion to its shareholders.
Kroger touted its track record of “lowering prices” and announced it anticipates reinvesting $500,000 of cost savings to cut prices, as well as an incremental $1.3 billion into Albertsons stores. Kroger said it expects to also invest $1 billion to raise associate wages and benefits after closing on the deal.
Recently, the CEOs of both companies put out a video, pledging to donate 10 billion meals by 2030 and saying the two chains will be stronger together, able to offer more opportunities to customers and associates.
Together, the grocery chains employ more than 700,000 people nationwide.
Heavy skepticism in Montrose
Employees who came to Tuesday’s listening session were highly dubious of the proposal.
Although Curtis was not certain the merger would definitively close the local Safeway, she said it was possible and also possible that North City Market would be moved into the Safeway location. “Because we are the only union store in town. That’s a real fear for all of us,” Curtis said.
“For my employees, members in the store and myself because I’m retired, this merger is going to be very devastating,” said Sharron Counas, vice president of the executive board, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union. “The union holds the company’s feet to the fire as far as making sure the company is paying decent wages to their employees, that they contribute to a pension plan for them, and that they have a very good health and welfare benefits plan.”
If the merger happens, one of the first things Kroger will do is try to close as many union stores as possible, Counas alleged.
The fewer employees retained, the fewer there will be paying into pensions, leading to existing pensions being cut or even eliminated, she said. “I depend on my pension. It’s going to hit all of you community members,” the retiree said, expressing worry that Kroger would not lower prices despite its assurances.
Employees of City Market were in the crowd as well. Although there was some back and forth over specific in-store pricing, goods and services, Safeway’s meat department manager said the merger would mean the company will dictate what Montrose pays for everything.
“They can save labor by closing a store, and where are people going to go? We’re not going to drive to Junction to go to a Safeway if they close a Safeway,” the meat department manager, Mike Ruchhoeft, said. “ … We’re in this together. Let’s stop it. Let’s have City Market and Safeway remain separate entities so that we can have the best of both worlds and they can keep competing.”
Walmart’s grocery offerings are not as extensive as City Market’s or Safeway’s, so it would not fill the void — and smaller groceries that serve Telluride or Ridgway, for instance, are not a substitute for losing Safeway or a City Market here, it was indicated.
Other concerns raised included the creation of “food deserts” if the Safeway or North City Market were to close, as these are more accessible by foot than the South City Market.
Curtis said City Market in other towns dropped a common prescription program, forcing employees and customers on that plan to go to Safeway to have theirs filled. If the Safeway closes, those patients will again have to move pharmacies, she said.
Local suppliers who sell to either company will be harmed too, said an attendee who identified herself as Mabel. She pointed to the Delta Meadow Gold dairy processing plant, which was closed in 2014, when Kroger, which accounted for about 50% of the plant’s business, built its own plant in the Denver area. The Delta closure threw people out of work and significantly increased the freight costs of local dairy suppliers.
“They’re (Kroger) going to hit the farmers. They’re going to cut what they’re paying our farmers and our ranchers for their product,” Counas said. “They will start shopping where it’s not local so much. It’s going to hurt us all. This is not a good thing. We cannot let this happen. We have to stand up. We have to have a voice and we have to stop it. I don’t care where you work, where you live, or anything, but we all need to stop this merger. It is devastating.”
Secretary of State tells FTC: Stop the merger
Weiser, who has conducted about 13 other sessions across the state, was in town to gather information that would inform a decision to potentially sue to stop the merger. To make that decision, he has to analyze facts and gather information, including from those directly affected, then weigh it against legal standards.
Under those standards, a merger is illegal when it would substantially harm competition, or tend toward a monopoly, the AG said. “When you have a limited number of providers and they merge, the general concern is will consumers have fewer choices? Will prices go up? Will workers lose jobs and will suppliers have a harder time getting their products to consumers? Those are the questions we’re asking,” Weiser said.
He also said the proposed Kroger/Albertsons merger is different than other ones he has looked at in terms of anti-trust potential. “Everyone here, and a lot of your friends and neighbors, feel this merger on a weekly basis; some workers, on a daily basis, or suppliers on a daily basis,” Weiser said. “We need to hear from you. Your experience matters.”
The state AG must analyze what might happen if a merger goes through — and past actions are the best predictor of future actions, Weiser said, referring to other mergers, or “natural experiments.”
He highlighted a particularly relevant case: Albertsons Companies’ merger with Safeway in 2015. Weiser said that merger led to supermarket closures in Colorado.
“Our decision is whether or not we believe this (Kroger/Albertsons) merger is illegal. If we believe it is illegal, we have the authority — and I would say, obligation — to bring a lawsuit,” he said.
The suit could be brought at a state level, or Weiser could cooperate with a federal lawsuit. A multi-state lawsuit is also possible. Litigation usually does not proceed past the appeals process, Weiser later said.
When problems are spotted with proposed mergers, companies can propose fixes — but they don’t always work, the AG said. When Albertsons and Safeway merged in 2015, divested stores went to a “very poorly capitalized” entity that went bankrupt and stores either closed or were sold back to the merged firm. Weiser called that a “complete failure.”
Locals were not alone in their skepticism. Also on Wednesday, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold signed a letter, with six other secretaries of state, asking the Federal Trade Commission to halt “this corporate consolidation that is draining Americans of their hard-earned wages and livelihoods.”
The letter states that combining Kroger and Albertsons would result in a single entity controlling almost a quarter of the U.S. food retail market, and the letter further claims Kroger’s own projections show the merger “would generate a household ‘savings’ of $5.88 per year, not accounting for inflation.”
The merger would require Kroger and Albertsons to divest up to 400 stores — and those in lower-income communities are likely to be first on the chopping block, the letter contends.
Griswold and her counterparts in Arizona, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont and Minnesota also said the merger would ultimately deprive consumers of choice and harm the supply chain.
The merger would affect Montrose differently than a larger community that’s better able to support a supermarket challenger to Kroger/Albertsons, listening session attendees also said Wednesday.
An uneven effect can serve to stop mergers, Weiser said, referring to an on-again, off-again attempt between Dish Network and DirecTV. Weiser said the companies’ pledge to price competitively with cable overlooked the percentage of homes that do not have access to cable, which would eliminate their choice. Merger talks have recently revived, but the Federal Communications Commission halted a 2002 proposal, because it would be anti-competitive, according to published reports.
“That merger was stopped, because a merger that harms certain communities shouldn’t, and isn’t, allowed because other communities can say ‘It didn’t harm us.’ My job is to protect everybody,” Weiser said.
The public can weigh in on the proposed Kroger/Albertsons merger at https://coag.gov/grocerymerger/