If the Montrose Regional Health hospital is sold to a for-profit entity in the next 38 years, property now on the table to be transferred from Montrose County to the hospital’s nonprofit board would revert to county ownership, it was explained during a Monday work session that drew plenty of questions from the public.
The proposal being considered is to transfer hospital properties at 300 S. Third St. from Montrose County to the hospital’s nonprofit board, Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc. The board, MMHI, has leased the facility (formerly called Montrose Memorial Hospital) from the county since a controversial decision in 2010 — but the county is looking to get out of the business of overseeing a hospital, while the hospital itself needs more flexibility for growth.
The transfer, if approved, would not involve money changing hands. By it, Montrose County also would receive two seats on an expanded MMHI board, with a direct voice in oversight.
If the transfer is approved, the land, buildings and personal property (such as furnishings) at the South Third Street campus would transfer to MMHI, but would revert to the county unencumbered by any debt, should the 38-year reverter clause ever come into play. MMHI would retain any debts associated with that property for loans it may have taken out during that period, that board’s attorney John Brooks said.
Several more steps remain before a decision is made; the Monday work session was among them and brought together Montrose County commissioners, the MMHI board, hospital representatives and the county commissioner-appointed Montrose Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees.
Throughout the work session, the county and MMHI stressed the commitment to assuring Montrose Regional Health retains its nonprofit status: A “sacrosanct” priority is how MMHI board president Kjersten Davis characterized it.
She told county resident Jim Anderson that indeed, such a provision will be in writing, as MMHI’s and the county’s attorneys continue their work on the agreement.
Davis also said in response to other questions that MMHI members must be on their toes with regard to potential conflicts of interest but at present, no board members have a conflict that would relate to the proposed transfer. The hospital’s CEO also said he had no known conflict of interest.
Two previous county commissioners on Monday raised questions over the value of assets, whether the proposed transfer should involve a public vote and whether the Montrose County Board of Trustees is being given adequate time to weigh the implications of a transfer.
David White reminded the county and MMHI that when Montrose Memorial/Montrose Regional Health was established in 1946, it was through a ballot initiative that also allowed the county to incur bonded debt to create the structure. “Would there not need to be a vote of the public to transfer the assets at this point?” White asked.
“The statute does not speak to that,” County Attorney Marti Whitmore said. “But we have looked at it, we have talked to other counties that have hospitals. … I don’t believe that you need a vote to dissolve it (current lease).”
White asked whether provisions of the Hospital Transfer Act applied and whether the Colorado attorney general had reviewed the proposal.
Whitmore said the county doesn’t believe the AG needs to look at it and that in her opinion, it doesn’t fall under the Hospital Transfer Act because the hospital building isn’t being transferred to a private entity.
White also asked if the county had considered the scenario of a nonprofit somehow becoming a special district with taxing authority that could absorb all the assets. “Is that in the cards?” he asked.
“I don’t believe so,” Whitmore said, adding the county has carefully considered the statutory language of the act and therefore, does not believe it applies.
Whitmore also confirmed that the transfer is not a sale and no funds are going along with the proposed transfer, when Carolyn Clawson, former county attorney, asked.
Whitmore also confirmed Clawson’s understanding of the reverter clause: if it is invoked because the hospital is no longer operating as a nonprofit, the county would get the property back. It does not require a separate action by the county to enforce, Whitmore said.
Ron Henderson, who, like White, is a former county commissioner, asked when the hospital board of trustees learned of the proposed transfer. He hearkened back to 2010, when the then-board of trustees created MMHI and leased the hospital to it with, he said, next to no notice.
Montrose County Hospital Board of Trustees president Phil Booker said the trustees had quite a bit of advance notice through executive sessions. He said the trustees wanted time for public input, as well as an opportunity to sit down with MMHI, which occurred Monday.
Although he told Henderson he was “pretty comfortable” with the transfer proposal, Booker earlier had questions of his own. He asked what happens to the roughly $17 million in debt secured by the current lease.
At that time, Brooks, the MMHI attorney, explained MMHI assumes that debt and also indemnifies the county. The South Third Street property will collateralize the debt, which would change from a lease-hold deed of trust to a simple deed of trust.
In response to county resident Jim Haugsness’ question, Brooks said the assets reverting would be the main facility, the two city blocks on which it sits and personal property — essentially, the property that is now under the lease and not additional assets and improvements that might accrue during the 38-year period of the reverter clause.
Whitmore reiterated that the property subject to the reverter clause is the main hospital building and property there. By statute, any property the hospital acquires now has to be in the county’s name, but only the main campus was acquired through tax dollars, via the 1946 ballot, she said.
Past and future
Because the hospital was established as a county hospital, Montrose County commissioners appoint a board of trustees to perform limited oversight duties.
In 2010, that board voted to form MMHI and lease the hospital to that entity, a move that triggered a court battle, as county commissioners at the time viewed it as a sale of public assets. Both the local district court and state court of appeals upheld the lease as valid.
Then, in 2014, MMHI sued the county over a resolution requiring the county’s board of trustees to seek approval before making expenditures. MMHI contended the document also obligated it. Under a settlement, the county withdrew the ordinance; county-appointed trustees were then required to make and to be allowed monthly visits and plant-tour oriented inspections.
County involvement just doesn’t make much sense anymore, commissioners and MMHI board members agreed.
“Government itself doesn’t act the same way as a nonprofit or private industry. Health care is a continually evolving field,” Montrose County Communications Director Yergensen said.
Yergensen said the parties feel as though they’ve outgrown the relationship.
When the hospital wants to expand or engage in other projects, it can now only offer the main campus as a lease-interest, which banks tend to disfavor as collateral, it was explained.
Whitmore, in explaining MMHI would be responsible for debts incurred during the 38-year reversion period, said when the hospital refinanced a few years ago, challenges cropped up. “It was a challenge to get the financial entity to understand that all they got for collateral was a lease-hold interest,” she said.
Whitmore likened the situation to people leasing land to build a house that the landlord would own, even though the tenants are the ones trying to get a loan from a bank to build the house.
“The lenders agreed to do that, but essentially, their collateral is the right to run a hospital,” she said — and most banks don’t want to do that.
“Health care is moving at a very rapid pace. If we don’t keep up with that pace, or let the hospital change or adapt at all, we’re going to be left behind,” Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen said.
Montrose Regional Health is building an ambulatory care center south of town, which already has competition from a similar facility that is being built at Colorado Outdoors. The hospital is buying the land on which its ambulatory care center will be sited and leasing it to an operational firm; this is not part of the proposed transfer between MMHI and Montrose County.
As well, the hospital has to update the main campus on South Third and, under a 10-year financial plan, would be taking on major debt to do so — a “mortgage,” so to speak, Mengenhausen said.
During public comment, White asked about properties acquired after MMHI was formed, which are titled in the county’s name, although the money for those purchases came from MMHI.
“The conveyance of all property currently held in the name of the county for the use and benefit of the hospital are being transferred,” Brooks said. The reverter clause applies only to the principal improvements at 800 South Third, the main property, he said.
Whitmore did not have a figure ready for White when he asked about the total market value, but said the county would get that number for him. She noted that the amount taxpayers have contributed to the hospital since it was established is less than $5 million.
Henderson reiterated how unpleasantly surprised he was in 2010, when he learned MMHI had been created and leased the hospital. “There’s a lot of things not being very well considered,” he said, adding there hasn’t been enough time for the public to become informed and weigh in.
A short news release printed in the Montrose Daily Press and Montrose Mirror in advance of Monday’s meeting wasn’t enough, Henderson said.
“I really do believe it needs to have some serious thought. It’s not happening. Shame on you,” Henderson said.
Monday was only a work session with the county and MMHI. The hospital board of trustees and MMHI must take formal action, then county commissioners would also make a decision. These processes involve public hearings.
“This is the first step,” Yergensen said.
Henderson later said although it may seem “a little old-fashioned,” taxpayers are owed transparency. He again mentioned a vote, because of the amount of money involved.
Tuesday, Henderson elaborated, saying the hospital is key to community health, so its transfer affects people. “I think a vote is the only way you can get a good idea of what everyone thinks about it. It quiets down any contrary pros and cons, because it went to a vote,” he said. “That is the basis of the American way, at least, it used to be.”
For the most part, what drew attention to the hospital during Henderson’s term and before was the poor relationship between the county and the hospital, as well as a lack of transparency, Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen said during Monday’s meeting.
“That does not exist now,” Hansen said. “I’m not opposed to reaching out. I don’t know how many times you want to reach out. Most people (now), frankly, don’t know that the county had any involvement.”
Despite the value of the assets, the taxpayer contribution is by comparison small enough to, in her opinion, be a non-issue.
“But we will continue to reach out. As you know, this board has been and will continue to be as transparent as possible. Anybody can ask us anything,” Hansen said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.