A Delta County watchdog group is taking the proposed expansion of Colorado’s Right to Farm statue in the county’s draft land use code beyond public comment.
Delta County Citizen Report took the first step toward a full fledged legal response to stop the law’s expansion by sending a letter via its attorney to the Delta County Planning Commission on Sept. 20.
At issue is the county’s attempt to expand agricultural protections already provided in the state’s statute by including future agricultural operations via the county land use code.
Language in the Environmental Quality chapter of the draft code acknowledges the statute’s original Right to Farm intent which “provides protection against nuisance suits for agricultural uses that are established prior to surrounding land uses.”
However, the proposed county code if adopted will include “agricultural uses in the agriculture land use category regardless of when they are established.”
Opponents of the measure say, the expansion would allow for “unknown future farmers” to start up undesirable agricultural operations potentially pitting neighbor against neighbor.
They further claim the county is showing favoritism to unnamed special ag interest groups that want the expansion of the RTF statue in order to bring in large confined animal feeding operations.
Bob Kalenak, DCCR, noted that three of the county’s five zoned districts (A5, A20, A35) already favor agricultural interests. The two other zones, Rural Industry/Commercial (RI/C) and urban growth areas (UGA) round out the zones, however notably missing from the zoning plan are Residential (R) zones.
Kalenak suggested the omission by county planners was intentional in order to avoid any zoned area that might compete with special ag interest groups wanting to further their agenda in the county.
Dubbing the proposed change “Right to Harm,” the former county engineer blasted the county’s attempt to put in a provision without explaining the reason to property owners.
“This is blatant bad policy. There is no need for the provision. There has been no explanation why it is there and all inquiries about it are ignored. This is being force fed to the community for the sole benefit of a few at the expense of the rest,” he said.
According to the DCCR letter: “ The expansion of the Right to Farm statutes are in complete opposition of this policy in that the rights of a future farmer is considered over potential, unknown impacts that the private landowner will not be able to dispute, and will have no recourse. DCCR requests that this provision be removed, and is prepared to act if it is not.”
In a follow up email, Kalenak indicated he is hoping for a simple solution to the Right to Farm expansion now under review by the planning commission.
“We would like to think the comment letter will motivate the county to address the concerns and stop ignoring them. It is unfortunate that attorneys have to become involved to make this happen. But if it means they have to be involved to fix this problem, so be it. The problem is going to be fixed,” he said.
During the Sept. 23 Delta County Planning Commission meeting, Kalenak asked if the board had received the attorney letter, if they had read it and what they plan to do moving forward.
“Have you received an opinion from the county attorney on this matter and will it be released to the public?” he asked.
“No, my understanding is that we have not received an opinion from the county attorney but it will be forthcoming. I can’t tell you when,” replied Tom Kay, planning commission chair, adding that the opinion would be made public.
Near the end of the meeting Robbie LeValley, county administrator, told the board that she would push to have the county attorney opinion ready as soon as possible.
The next planning commission meeting dedicated entirely to the land use code, is scheduled for Oct. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.