After summoning 600 Gunnison Valley individuals, a jury of 12 and two alternates were chosen last week for the murder trial of Medani Ceus.
The trial began Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Gunnison County Courthouse, where the jurors heard the impassioned opening arguments from the prosecution and defense teams.
Ceus is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and fatal child abuse for the deaths of sisters Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshall, 8, in 2017. The severely decomposed bodies were found in an abandoned car on a Norwood farm.
The trial was moved to Gunnison because of the strain on the Montrose jury pool from two previous related trials.
“This case is not rocket science,” said Deputy District Attorney Robert Whiting, quoting Ceus when she was first questioned by San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office investigators in 2017 about how the girls died.
Whiting argued that Ceus, reportedly a leader of a traveling doomsday cult, knew what she was doing when she sent the two girls to be isolated in the car without food or water. Her decision to “purify” the girls led them to their deaths, most likely caused by dehydration, starvation and heat, he said.
Their bodies were too decomposed to determine exactly what caused their deaths.
Whiting added that Ceus was in a position of trust over Makayla and Hannah, but there were others on the farm who could have done something that would have changed their fate. One of them is their biological mother, Nashika Bramble who is serving life in prison without the possibly of parole for two counts of first-degree murder and fatal child abuse.
Ceus’ power over the individuals on the farm, Whiting said, was too strong to allow such actions; Whiting argued that she created the “absolute law by which they lived their lives.”
Yet, Ceus’ defense focused on the role the other individuals played in the deaths of the girls and argued that Ceus was only following her “religious” beliefs.
“The law does not require one mother to hold another mother accountable,” public defender Shandea Sergent said, referencing Bramble’s role.
Sergent explained that Bramble had the “free will” to do what she wanted; she could have left the group with her daughters at any time, but stayed.
In the first week of trial, both sides pulled a number of witnesses, both professionals involved in the case as well as individuals linked to some of the others charged.
The first witness to be called was Adam Thorn, a friend of Frederick “Alec” Blair, whose property Ceus’ group lived on at the time of the deaths. Blair also owned the car in which the girls perished. Blair is serving 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to an accessory charge.
Thorn explained to both sides that he and other friends of Blair were worried about his well-being after another group of friends reported visiting the property a few days before to rescue Blair’s dog. The dog was in severe physical shape due to starvation, allegedly ordered by Ceus.
The trial is expected to continue next week.
(Roberta Marquette can be contacted at 970-641-1414.)
First published in the Gunnison Country Times. Reprinted with permission.
