Psychologist: Inmate’s death could have been prevented

Dillon Blodgett’s 2016 suicide in the Montrose County Jail was preventable, an expert retained by his estate in an ongoing federal lawsuit said.
Peter Gutierrez, Ph.D., a clinical research psychologist and professor of psychiatry, said his review of the case found “ample evidence to suggest that Mr. Blodgett was at risk of suicide, that little to nothing was done to address that risk and that no mental health interventions were provided which could have addressed the reasons contributing to his desire to die by suicide.”
Blodgett was jailed in November of 2015. He was found hanging from his bunk on Jan. 20, 2016; Blodgett had used a sheet and toweling.
Jail officers cut him down and attempted to use a defibrillator until paramedics arrived. Blodgett first went to ICU in Montrose and then was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, where he died three days later, age 23.
His mother, Adrienne Leonard, and estate, sued, alleging Blodgett’s civil rights were violated by jail employees and contract mental health care workers having disregarded his suicidal tendencies and requests for help.
Several parties have been dismissed from the initial suit, including jail employees, administrators and the former sheriff. Remaining defendants Correct Care Solutions LLC, Correctional Healthcare Companies LLC, a counselor, a clinical social worker and a nurse, have also filed for dismissal and have denied the allegations in the suit.
Gutierrez reviewed Blodgett’s jail records; jail policies, associated police reports; hospital reports; medical records and the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team case summary, the latter of which had concluded no criminal negligence occurred.
Current mental health research holds that three elements are typically necessary for people to die by suicide, Gutierrez’s report states: the perception that they are an extreme burden; the belief that all of their important social relationships have failed and the acquired ability to engage in lethal, self-directed violence.
Blodgett had displayed these elements, including through a past suicide attempt, as well as his request for extra toweling, which indicated planning; and his shame over winding up in the court system.
Blodgett had received a brochure from a surgeon who previously operated on his neck injury, which discussed the anatomy of the neck; it was found on the top bunk of his cell. Gutierrez said it “would also be useful in determining how to best hang one’s self.”
Blodgett also made statements showing he thought he was a failure because of his legal problems and “as an inmate allowed to spend only one hour per day out of his cell often with little to no contact with other people, it is hard to imagine that he felt a strong sense of belonging, either,” Gutierrez wrote.
It was the expert’s opinion that Blodgett had also shown the capacity to harm himself — there was the lengthy recovery process for his neck surgery, self-administered tattoos and healed scars indicating previous injuries, potentially self-inflicted.
“He had a well-documented history of physical aggression toward others, often resulting in minor injuries to himself,” Gutierrez said, “And, most important, he reported having made at least one previous suicide attempt by hanging.”
Gutierrez said it is well established that people who are incarcerated are at greater risk of suicide than others. Risk factors for inmates include previous mental health treatment, substance abuse, prior incarceration and violent offenses.
“Mr. Blodgett possessed all of these risk factors,” Gutierrez said. “ … Mr. Blodgett’s records clearly document all of these risk factors in multiple places.”
The risk was stated in his college admission data and “multiple references” to that data were made in his Montrose County Jail records, Gutierrez said.
Upon arrest, Blodgett was given a standard health screening and said “yes” in response to a question about suicidal thoughts, but no to current thoughts and no to a family history of suicide.
Blodgett was seen by Correct Care providers, starting Dec. 2, 2015, when he reported thoughts of suicide. The diagnosis of “some suicidal ideation” is not a formal diagnosis and although the file note says he was provided “coping skills,” there was no indication of suicide precautions or a treatment plan, Gutierrez said.
Notes from Jan. 2, 2016, indicate Blodgett had reported a previous attempt to hang himself when he was in prison.
The plan per those notes called for him to be seen in four weeks through the chronic care clinic, Gutierrez said. Blodgett had also reported past suicidal thoughts, per a Jan. 14, 2016 note, which said he reported having previously run from a community corrections facility because he was feeling suicidal and needed to reach his parents. No treatment plan was indicated and “not applicable at this time” was written next to a box labeled “start suicide precautions,” per Gutierrez’s review.
Gutierrez pointed to jail policies that call for corrections officers to be on alert for suicidal or depressive behavior, and when to implement suicide prevention policies.
“Interviews with multiple staff on duty the night of Mr. Blodgett’s hanging … indicate an awareness of his potential suicide risk,” Gutierrez said. He included information from a person at the jail who reportedly said cell check had been “‘pretty lax,’ because nothing ever happens at night.”
But Blodgett was at risk, and appropriate care should have included ongoing assessment and tailored treatment — not single yes or no questions with no followup, or telling an inmate he can have a followup in four weeks, which does not meet standard of care, Gutierrez said.
“The death of this 23-year-old young man could have been prevented,” he concluded.
The defendants have been granted additional time for responses to certain pending motions. Dispositive motions are due by Jan. 31, as is discovery for the case.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
