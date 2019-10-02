3XM Grinding & Compost will host an Oct. 12 groundbreaking for its organic waste-processing site on Amber Road.
Thunder Mountain Organics, at 59093 Amber Road, is being built to handle green waste that would otherwise go into landfills. It will operate on a special use permit through Montrose County, which is subject to a review once Thunder Mountain has been in operation for six months. The business is also securing necessary approvals from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The groundbreaking is open to the public and is slated from 1 - 3 p.m. Oct. 12. The event includes giveaways, lunch and information. The formal groundbreaking ceremony is at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.